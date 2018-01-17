Femi Fani Kayode Alleges Buhari Wants To Arrest Him Over Herdsmen Comment

Published:

Special Assistant to former Minister of Avaition Femi Fani-Kayode, Jude Ndukwe, has alleged that there are plans by the federal government to arrest the former minister. Fani-Kayode’s aide disclosed this in a statement released on his Facebook page on Tuesday. Ndukwe alleged that the government plans to keep the minister away in the gulag for as long as possible.





He said the plan was hatched in order to intimidate Fani-Kayode into submission and stop him from criticising the President Muhammadu Buhari administration. Ndukwe wrote: “Plans to get Chief Olufemi Olu-Kayode (FFK) arrested have been uncovered. Our extremely reliable sources have told us that the plan is to give him what has now come to be known as “The Dasuki/El Zakzaky Treatment”, that is keep him away in the gulag for as long as possible no matter what the çourts say.





“This plan we learnt has been hatched in order to intimidate FFK into submission and stop him from rightly criticising this grossly inept, incompetent and rudderless government with murderous propensity. “Our message to those behind this sinister plan is that FFK can not be either stampeded or harangued from performing his duty of duly criticising this highly unpopular government and defending fellow citizens whose rights including that to life are being daily abused.





“FFK does not see this as just a duty to humanity but also as service to the Divine. “We call on all those behind this ill-advised plan to desist from it forthwith as the continued harassment of not only FFK but also other opposition figures even including prominent clerics has the unmitigated capacity to ruin what faint breath is left of this drowning government.”

