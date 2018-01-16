Fayose Not Qualified To Bar Me From Political Activities - Fayemi

Published:

Former Ekiti state governor Kayode Fayemi on Monday described as a joke taken too far his postscription from politics by a commission of inquiry. The steel and mines minister was reacting to the 10 year ban from holding public office as recommended by the Ekiti State Judicial Commission of Inquiry and adopted by the Ekiti state executive council.





Fayemi’s rebuttal, contained in a statement issued by his media aide, Olayinka Olabode, points out that neither the governor nor the committee has the power to ban anybody from political participation. The statement reads: "In this particular case, the entire process is discredited right from the beginning, as the only agenda of the panel was to rubbish Dr. Kayode Fayemi’s public service record.





"One is therefore not surprised at the recommendations of the White Paper: It only goes to confirm our initial position that the panel was compromised right from inception and targeted against Dr Fayemi.“In his desperation, Governor Fayose chose the crude and ignoble path towards hitting a perceived political foe. In the process, they ignored the rule of law and behaved as if the court does not matter. Thus, making their actions subjudice to the court.





"Fayose was however misguided into believing that he could pass a death sentence on Dr Fayemi’s public service with the white paper. "This is not only laughable, but ridiculous, as neither Governor Fayose nor his paid agents has the power to bar anyone from political participation.“The entire process and the character personae involved are discredited and since it is impossible to build something on nothing, legally speaking, their recommendation is not only null and void, it is ultra vires.





"We urge the teeming supporters of Dr. Fayemi, the good people of Ekiti State and the general public not to be disturbed by the development.“It is simply another act of illegality, from an administration that has elevated political debauchery to statecraft.“It shall not stand. It is nothing but a joke taken too far, perhaps joke of the century.”

