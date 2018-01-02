Father Mbaka Turns His Back On Buhari, Asks Him Not To Seek A Second Term

Published:

Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministries, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has warned President Muhammadu Buhari that Nigerians will change him in 2019 if he does not change his style of leadership. The priest advised Buhari against seeking a second term, and warned that the President risks being blown away shamefully by the wind of change which he set off when he defeated former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.





Mbaka, who was one of Buhari's most vocal supporters, spoke during a special New Year Eve service at the Adoration Ground, in Emene, Enugu. The fiery priest's romance with Buhari started at a similar event, on the eve of January 1, 2015, when he condemned the incumbent President Jonathan, in a message entitled From good luck to bad luck.





Mbaka, who had in the past faulted the President for not appointing the right people and listening to the wrong advice, said the hardship in the country was foisted on Nigerians by a cabal that had kidnapped the President. The cleric, who declared that Nigerians would soon be rescued from captivity, urged Buhari, who, according to him, is in trouble, to immediately do away with the wrong people” he surrounded himself with.





Noting that God forced him to speak out, Mbaka said, I had wanted to pray for you (Buhari ) and go because I don't want anybody to attack me, I don't want the Bishop to invite me, I don't want politicians to attack me anywhere. But God forced me, you must say it. "Listen to me, 2017 became one of the most horrible years in this country.





"The Lord says captive Nigerians, you will be speedily rescued. Things are very very difficult, hard and tough nowadays. The hardship is not from God, they are man made. "The wicked cabal and satanic agents in this country have wickedly kidnapped the goodwill and good intentions of Mr. President, Muhammadu Buhari. His good intentions have been kidnapped.





"President Buhari must wake up and sit up immediately. Heaven demands Buhari, our President, to change all those who are holding and caging him in captivity. If he will not change them, he will be changed. "Mr. President, wake up, sit up. God said you are toying with the privilege given to you. There is no time. Nigerians are dying in your hands. People are not happy with your system.





"Change or you will be changed God said that Buhari is in trouble. Buhari is hypnotised. Buhari is in a horrible bondage. Buhari's mantra has been cannibalised. Mbaka also faulted Buhari's anti corruption campaign. He said, "Buhari's pattern of battling corruption is not just archaic and barbaric; it is a witch hunt, terribly selective.









