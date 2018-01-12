Family Of Four Involved In Xmas Eve Ghastly Accident Buried In Anambra State

Published:

Share This

Tears flowed freely yesterday as the remains of a family of four that died in a ghastly accident on Christmas eve of 2017 were laid to rest. The Onwubaili family of Enugwu Ukwu,Orumba North of Anambra State died in an accident at Aliede ,Benue State while on a trip from Jos.The couple and two of their daughters ,one of them a medical doctor going home for her traditional marriage died on the spot.The entire village was thrown into deep mourning over the incident .Many were seen shedding tears at the event, which they described as the first of it's kind in their village .They described the deceased and his family as an epitome of humility and kindness. May their souls rest in Peace