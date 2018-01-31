Fake University Lecturer Arrested In Katsina

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on January 30, 2018 arraigned one Mahmoud A. Sadiq before Justice Lawan Wada of the Kano State High Court on a one count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence.The accused person allegedly obtained the sum of N410,000 (Four Hundred and Ten Thousand Naira Only) from the complainant under the pretext that the said money was to secure him a job at the Umar Musa Yar'adua University, Katsina.Upon receipt of the petition, the Commission swung into investigation which later revealed that the accused person is not a staff of the University as he claimed, rather, he is a contract staff of Federal College of Education, Katsina.The accused person pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him.Counsel for the prosecution, Musa Isah requested a date for hearing in view of the plea of the accused person.The defense counsel I M Sheik, moved a bail application for his clients, which was granted in the sum of N100,000 (One Hundred Thousand Naira Only) and two reliable sureties.The case has been adjourned to March 27, 2018 for trial. The accused is to be remanded in prison custody pending the fulfilment of his bail conditions.