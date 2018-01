Published:

Share This

Luck has ran out on a Nigerian man identified as Etinosa from Edo State after he was arrested for allegedly killing a fellow Nigerian named George in Moscow, Russia.The sad incident reportedly happened on thursday during a fight over money.Etinosa reportedly engaged the deceased in a fight, over his refusal (deceased) to pay him for the cannabis he sold to him.Though Etinosa and other guys initially fled after killing the deceased said to be from Imo State, he was later apprehended and taken into custody, while others are on the run.