Ex Super Eagles Players Pledge To Rally Round Depressed Wilson Oruwa Duped N1.2bn By Pastor

“Wilson Oruma hasn’t really recovered from the emotional disorder which he suffered after he was duped,” Emakpor Dibofun told completesports.



“He has been to several places in search of a lasting solution, but it gets worse after a bit of improvement,” Oruma’s close friend,” said Dibofun.



The 41-year-old captained the Golden Eaglets to victory at the 1993 FIFA U-17 World Cup and was the top scorer with 6 goals.



He won gold with Nigeria at the 1996 Olympics. He won Ligue 1 with Lens in the 1997-98 season, Coupe de la Ligue with Sochaux in 2004 and Coupe de France with Guingamp in 2009.



Meanwhile, Oruma’s former teammates Augustine Eguavoen, Samson Siasia and Nwankwo Kanu, have all agreed to take part in a football game to raise funds in a bid to aid the recovery of their former colleague.



The football match has been proposed to hold in Lagos in February, former Super Eagles midfielder and ex-Chairman of Lagos State Football Association Waidi Akanni said.



“Since the news broke that he (Oruma) had a relapse of an emotional disorder, his former teammates having been trying to reach out to people around him to show love to him,” Akanni told Completesports.



“Taribo, Kanu and some of the Atlanta 96 set are keen to turn out for their former teammate.



“They have all agreed to reach out to his family to see how they can help him out and also use the opportunity to educate the current players on how to plan their future after retirement.



“I’m sure other players who will be contacted later will be willing to take part just as the Lagos State government and the Delta State government, where Oruma hails from,” he said.

Wilson Oruma, a former Nigerian International footballer, is said to be suffering from mental disorder after losing N1.2billion to his pastor.Completesports reports that Oruma lost N1.2billion after he was lured into a fake oil business by his pastor and some fake oil businessmen in December 2012 after retiring from football.