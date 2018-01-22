Ex-President Jonathan Still Paying Debt After 2015 Election – Amb. Igali

Published:

A former Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Power, Ambassador Godknows Igali, has revealed that former President Goodluck Jonathan is still struggling to pay money he borrowed for the 2015 election. Speaking to newsmen in Abuja, he stated that the ex-president is one of Nigeria’s poorest former leaders. Igali said: “I’m glad that some of you Journalists are privileged to know where he (Jonathan) lives and where he has his private offices in this country. I do not think President Jonathan can be considered a very rich man.





“You must realize that none of those corruption allegations has been personally linked to him. Jonathan is not a rich man, take it from me. He may be comfortable but not rich. But l know that his pension as a former president is enough to take care of him. “Indeed Jonathan is still struggling to pay some election liabilities from 2015 until today.





“Despite all the stories of flying billions, Jonathan borrowed money to prosecute some aspects of his election and he is struggling in different ways to meet up. “There’s a lot of untruths that is being said about him, but l believe history will be very fair to him. He is a very simple man. His background and lifestyle are very simple. He is not jingoistic.





“Thank God some of you guys know where he has an office and where he lives in Maitama, which former president of Nigeria lives in that kind of place?





“President Jonathan’s parlour in his Maitama house cannot accommodate more than 10 persons. Look at his dining table, it is like any other house in Maitama. The only way you will know that a former president of this country is living there is the presence of security men and which he is entitled to as a former president.”

