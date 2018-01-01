Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan's New Year Message To Nigerians

Published:

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has called for unity among Nigerians in order to ensure the country succeeds in the year 2018. Jonathan, in his New Year message to Nigerians few minutes after Africa’s most populated country welcomed the year 2018, urged Nigerians to believe in the country by speaking good things about it.





"We all love Nigeria and want the best for her, so no matter what may happen in, to an about Nigeria, never use your mouth to speak negatively about Nigeria,” the former president tweeted. He called on Nigerians to ensure they positively contribute to the growth of the country by embracing unity.





"I also urge that as we embrace the New Year, we embrace unity even amongst ourselves, and may we not forget, that for Nigeria to truly succeed, we have to succeed together,” he added.

