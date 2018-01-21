Ex Kwara Senator Sues Young Girl For Refusing To Marry Him

Published:

Former governorship candidate under the Alliance for Democracy (AD) in Kwara State, Senator Sulyman Makanjuola Ajadi on Tuesday dragged his lover, Haleemat Temitope Abdulazeez, to court for refusing to marry him. The senator is specifically asking for the refund of monies spent on her education and family.



The Senator claimed his lover, who is a student of Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, defrauded him to the tune of N750k. Ajadi through his counsel, Salman Jawondo approached the court with a motion ex-parte dated 31st August 2017.



The grounds of application filed before Magistrate Monisola Gbadeyan Kamson, stated that: “The plaintiff/applicant’s claim against the defendant is for recovery of debt and/or liquidated money demanded. .



Ajadi during examination in chief told the court that since Haleemat failed to cede to his marriage proposal, hence the need to claim money expended on her education. The former lawmaker claimed he met his lover two years ago through a chatting social network; WhatsApp. .



“When she finally came to my house at Foyeke Street, Tanke area, she knelt, crying that I should please help her secure admission into either University of Ilorin, Al-Hikmah University or KWASU. I promised to help after asking of her parent,” he stressed.



According to Ajadi, after securing admission at KWASU, she approached me for a loan of N550k to offset her school fees adding that the father promised to pay whenever government pays his 14-month salary arrears.



He further informed the court that their relationship took a dramatic twist the day he jokingly sought Haleemat’s hand in marriage, adding that she stopped coming to him for about a month. .



Ajadi further told the court that after a week, Haleemat visited him again to demand for a loan of N200k to help her parents. “Now that they’ve collected the money, things have changed. They hardly pick calls,” he lamented.

