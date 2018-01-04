Everyone In Leadership Position Must Be Accountable To The Followers - Honorable Olatunji

Published:

Hon. Tunde Olatunji

A distinguished lawmaker representing Ife North state constituency in Osun state, Honorable 'Tunde Olatunji has said that everyone in the leadership position must be accountable to the followers.Honorable Olatunji who said this days back while sending his year 2018 message to Nigerians said when it comes to leadership it cut across all sectors not only in governance, emphasizing that religious bodies, governments and private organizations among others should be accountable to their followers.He said that Nigerians should know that this is the only nation we have, stating thay we need to be patriotic and restore our lost values in the country.he said.According to him, if we cease the opportunity of the crop of leaders that we have today in Nigeria, we would be on the part of steady growth and development and 2018 will be far better compare to 2017.Honourable Olatunji urged all Nigerians to come together this year and move Nigeria forward, adding that no nation can develop beyond the commitment and patriotism of his people.