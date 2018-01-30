Embattled House Of Reps Member Jibril Goes On Exile,Says They Are After My life

Published:

Suspended former Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has gone on exile. He has vowed never to return to Nigeria unless his safety can be guaranteed. The embattled lawmaker who left Nigeria for London last week to receive an award and take his anti-corruption campaign to international community, made his decision public in an interview aired on the London based Ben TV, on Monday.





Jibrin explained that his decision to flee the country was informed by threats he said he had been receiving from some of his colleagues whom he accused of fraud. According to him, a cabal in the House allegedly led by the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, the Deputy Speaker, Yusuf Lasun, the Chief Whip, Alhassan Doguwa, and the Minority Leader, Leo Ogor, are using Herma Hembe to threaten him and members of his family.





The lawmaker also said the initial silence of President Muhammadu Buhari on the matter was a blessing in disguise because if the President had spoken much earlier he would have been accused of using him to fight the House leadership.

