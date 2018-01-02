El-Rufai Orders Probe Of Husband And Wife Shot Dead On New Year Day

Published:

The killing of the Etum Numana in Sanga and his wife has been condemned by the government of Kaduna state. Gambo Makama and his wife were murdered in the early hours of Monday by some gunmen.





"The government condemns this double murder that was a calculated threat to peace, and a most unfortunate attempt to introduce into the new year a pattern of criminality that needlessly threatens the right of citizens to security, life, and liberty,” media aide to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Samuel Aruwan, told newsmen.





He said the government had directed the security agencies to investigate the criminal incident as well as to bring the assailants to justice.

