South East Governors Meet Over Ekwueme's Burial

The South-East Governors Forum, on Friday, met in Enugu to deliberate on arrangements for the burial of Second Republic Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, coming up on February 2, 2018. Briefing journalists after the meeting, Chairman of the Forum and governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, said the governors are committed to the success of the burial.





"Our presence at this meeting underscores the seriousness the governors have attached to this important burial of our late father,” Umahi said. Apart from Umahi, the governors of Enugu (Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi), Abia (Okezie Ikpeazu), and Anambra (Willie Obiano), were also at the meeting. Rochas Okorocha of Imo State was represented by the Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere.





The governors, at the meeting, according to Umahi, studied the budget for the burial.“The timetable was out and the details are with the Director General of the Forum,”Umahi added. He further disclosed that the governors reviewed previous deliberations on the proposed South-East railway project, and other issues such as the recently held South-East Economic Summit.





