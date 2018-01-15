Ekiti Govt Bars Fayemi From Holding Public Office In The State For 10 Years

Published:

Share This

A White Paper released by Ekiti State Government has barred a former governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, from holding a public office in the state for 10 years. The state also barred his former Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Dapo Kolawole, for the same number of years.The duo were barred based on the report of the Ekiti Judicial Commission of Inquiry, which indicted them over alleged mismanagement of the state’s finances between October 2010 and 2014.Fayemi, now a Minister of Mines and Steel Development, was the governor during the stated period. The report declared them “as unfit to hold any public office in the state.‎”