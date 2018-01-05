EFCC Records 189 Convictions In 2017

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced that it secured 189 convictions on various corruption cases in 2017.





The Commission in recent times had come under attack from members of the public and some analysts who feel it loses most of the corruption cases it was handling.





Breaking down the figures, the anti-graft agency said its Abuja office secured 43, while Lagos, Kano, Enugu, Port-Harcourt and Gombe zonal offices recorded 61, 33, 13, 27 and 10 convictions respectively.





It also said that newly commissioned Kaduna and Maiduguri offices of the Commission recorded one conviction each.

