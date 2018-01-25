EFCC Finally Arrests Former SGF, Babachir Lawal

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal is in its custody over reported allegation of N223m fraud. Lawal was invited by the commission hours after former President Olusegun Obasanjo referred to this administration’s anti corruption fight as one sided.





"It is true. The former SGF honoured an invitation and arrived at our office around 11am on Wednesday. He was thereafter detained, the Punch quoted the acting spokesman of the agency, Samin Amaddin, as sayng. President Muhammadu Buhari had in October, 2017, relieved Lawal of his duties over financial impropriety.





He was accused of awarding over N200m consultancy contract for the removal of grass in Komadugu, Yobe Water Channels to his company. That is a contravention of Section 43(iii) and (iv) of the Public Procurement Act 2007.





And following Lawal’s dismissal, the anti-graft agency set up a crack team to probe his activities while in office. It was gathered that Lawal was interrogated for about eight hours, and was asked to remain in custody for further interrogation on Thursday.

Share This