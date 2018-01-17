EFCC Denies Attempting To Arrest Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied making attempt to arrest President Muhammdu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari. Reports had emerged that some security agents stormed the home of the President’s Chief of Staff to get him arrested.





However, in a statement on Tuesday by its acting Head of Media and Publicity, Samie Amaddin, the EFCC said it was not investigating Kyari. The statement read in part: “The so called invasion is entirely alien to the established mode of operations of the EFCC, established over the last one-and-a-half decades in line with international best practices.





“Firstly, the commission will like to state that it is not investigating Mr. Kyari nor is it aware of any petition against him. “Secondly, EFCC does not ‘invade’ the homes or offices of anyone the commission wishes to interact with in furtherance of the discharge of its mandate.





“The commission will properly notify and invite any person it wants to assist it in the resolution of any matter under examination. “Thirdly, EFCC does not go to carry out invitations or arrests in the middle of the night. As a transparent organisation the commission carries out all its operations in broad daylight.





“These and other standard operational procedures are what guide the activities of the commission and which have earned it worldwide acclaim over the years. “The commission was therefore taken aback when an online medium went public with the story of a purported “impending arrest”. EFCC does not do speculative investigations or arrests. “Therefore, the action of those behind the false reports could best be described as shouting wolf where none exists.”

