EFCC Arrests Patience Jonathan’s Sister At Abuja Airport Over N3bn Accounts

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has arrested sister of former First Lady Patience Jonathan, Esther Oba, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja. Esther, who was arrested on Monday shortly after arriving from Dubai in company of her husband, three children and a house help, was handed over to operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).





he has been on the watchlist of the security agencies for many months. It was gathered that the EFCC is to investigate her in connection with the alleged laundering of over N359,397,458.26 through two firms linked with the former First Lady. The companies are AM-PM Global Networks Limited and Finchley Homes Limited.





It was also learned that about N317,397,458.26 was traced to Esther in AM-PM Global Networks Limited. And the EFCC expects her to explain how she came about the management of N42million in Finchley Homes Limited. "We have been looking for her but she has been faceless. We watch-listed her for arrest by any security agency,” The Nation newspaper quoted a source as saying.





"Fortunately at about noon on Monday, the Nigerian Immigration Service(NIS) contacted us that she was arrested while returning from Dubai with her husband and three children. She was arrested at Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport.“Her name featured in the operation of one of the accounts of ex-First Lady Patience Jonathan. The account is in the name of AM-PM Global Networks Limited which is domiciled in Stanbic IBTC. It is one of the accounts we have frozen. She is the sole signatory to the account of this firm suspected to have been used for money laundering.”





The source added: “From our findings, the closing balance in the account was N317,397,458.26 as at August 10, 2017. The inflows came without a clear narration as to the source. However, investigation is being intensified in that direction. Her claim is that the company was owned by their mother who is deceased. However, major inflows into the account occurred after the demise of their mother, Mrs. Esther Fynface Charity Oba.”

