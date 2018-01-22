EFCC Arrests Former NIA DG, Mohammed Dauda

Published:





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the weekend arrested the former acting Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Muhammed Dauda. According to reports, another $44million in cash kept in NIA’s vaults in Abuja was removed to an unknown destination, two months after Ambassador Ayodele Oke was sacked as head of the agency.







Dauda, who was appointed the acting head of the NIA about two months after the sack of Oke by President Muhammadu Buhari, was sighted at the headquarters of the anti-graft agency on Friday and Saturday.“Ambassador Dauda was at the EFCC for about two hours on Friday,” a security source told Daily Trust. "The former NIA chief went back to the EFCC on Saturday for another round of meetings that lasted for two hours,” another source told Daily Trust.

