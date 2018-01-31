EFCC Arraigns Harpat Oil & Gas MD For N8Million Fraud

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, 29 January, 2018 arraigned Iduh Haruna Managing Director, Harpat Oil & Gas Limited before Justice M.O Opara of the Rivers State High Court, sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on a 3-count charge bordering on issuance of dud cheques and a loan scam in the sum of N8,100,000.00 (Eight Million, One Hundred Thousand Naira) only.He was arraigned along his company, Harpat Oil & Gas Limited, an oil and gas concern.Troubles came for Haruna, on 20 October, 2010 when he allegedly obtained a loan of N8,100,000.00 from Diamond Bank Plc, to finance the purchase of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) also called Cooking Gas, but fraudulently diverted the same funds into construction of storage tanks for a new gas plant located in Lagos.Besides, Haruna allegedly issued four Cheques which summed up to N2, 223,712.06 (Two Million, Two Hundred and Twenty Three Thousand, Seven Hundred and Twelve Naira, Six kobo) at different dates in favour of Diamond Bank, but when presented for payment, they were returned un-paid.He pleaded not guilty to all the count charges.In view of the defendant's plea, prosecution counsel, M.T. Iko asked for a date for the commencement of trial and also prayed that the defendant be remanded in prison custody, but the defense counsel, N.A Ayewoh prayed that the court grant the defendant bail, arguing that his offences were bailable.Justice M.O.Opara granted the defendant bail in the sum of N 5,000,000.00 (Five Million Naira) and two sureties in like sum.One of the sureties must be a civil servant on grade level 12 and above and the other surety should be an owner of a landed property within the jurisdiction of the court.The matter was adjourned to 14 February, 2018 for trial and the judge ordered that the defendant be remanded in EFCC’s custody pending the perfection of his bail.