EFCC Arraigned Man Over N.6million Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC today, January 9, 2018, arraigned Adamu Idris before Justice Sa'ad Mohammed of the Gombe State High Court on a one count charge of fraud.Idris was arraigned for offence bordering on conversion of N600,000.00 belonging to one Hajiya Asabe Hussaini.Asabe alleged that the accuse advised her to sell her house complaining that the house is located in the slumps and promised to get another house situated in a good location.She accepted the advice while the accused brought one Kasim Abdullahi, a buyer, to whom the house was sold at the rate of N700,000.00. Adamu however collected N600,000.00 from the total sum and converted same to his personal use.All her effort to get the house from him as promised or the proceed back proved abortive.While adjourning the case to January 30, 2018, Justice Sa'ad granted bail to the accused person in the sum of N250,000.00 and one reliable surety in like sum with landed property within the jurisdiction of the court covered by Certificate of Occupancy.However, he ordered the accused person to be remanded in prison custody pending the fulfilment of his bail conditions.