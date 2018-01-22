Delta State Government To Dialogue With Avengers Over Bomb Threat

Published:

The government of Delta state has invited Niger Delta Avengers to dialgoue with them over their threats to resume bombing of oil facilities. Deputy Governor of the state and Chairman of Delta State Advocacy Committee Against Vandalism of Oil and Gas Facilities Barr. Kingsley Burutu Otuaro said this in Warri.





He pleaded with the agitators to drop their swords and come to the dialogue table. "As agitators, we must be mindful not to cancel out the modest gains already made through the dialogue process with the Federal Government which is still on course,” the deputy governor noted.





"Days back, the House of Representatives passed the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Bill to law as the Senate did last year. The Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) was also just passed. These are few pointers among others of better things to come.”





Otuaro added that: “The Delta State Advocacy Committee Against Vandalism of Oil and Gas Facilities which I chair, just concluded a 2-day Conference on securing oil installations in Delta State. Conference drew attendance from oil companies, government bodies and communities from both Itsekiri and Ijaw Kingdoms in the riverside areas of the state.“To underscore the importance of the conference, the Country Chair/Managing Director of Shell Petroleum Company (SPDC), Mr. Osagie Okunbor, personally attended and delivered the keynote address.





"Among several issues, Conference resolved that oil bearing communities must be engaged to better protect oil installations. It was agreed that oil installations vandalism was criminal and shooting self and future generations in the foot, having regard to concomittant environmental despoliation and loss of revenue for development of the region.”

