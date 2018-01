Published:





Share This

The burial arrangement for late Deji Tinubu has been releasedFuneral ProgrammeService of Songs @ RCCG, City of David, Victoria Island, Lagos - Monday , 29th January 2018 @ 5.00pmLying-in-State - RCCG, City of David , Victoria Island, Lagos - Tuesday, 30th January 2018 at 9.30amFuneral Service - RCCG,City of David, Victoria Island, Lagos - Tuesday, 30th January 2018 at 10.00amInterment follows immediately after at Vaults & Gardens, Ikoyi, Lagos.