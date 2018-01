Published:

Kokomaster D’banj has been conferred with the title of Ezi Enyi Ka Nwanne (a friend that is greater than a brother or relation).





The singer who was clad in a complete Igbo regalia, received this title at Obowo community in Imo state.

D’banj received this award in the presence of his friend and business partner, Damian Ifeanyi Okoroafor.

