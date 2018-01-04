Dayo Adeneye To Contest For House Of Representatives In 2019

Published:

Share This

Ogun State Commissioner of Information and Strategy ,Dayo Adeneye has indicated his desire to contest for House of Representatives come 2019.Chief Adeneye in a chat with CKN News said it is now time to serve his people through his representation at the House of Representatives .The successful broadcaster and showbiz personality who once contested for the State House of Assembly primaries said he made up his mind to contest the election after due consultation with his constituency .Chief Adeneye has successfully handled the image of Ogun State since coming on board as honorable Commissioner of Information under Governor Ibikunle Amosun in 2015.Before then he was a co founder of Primetime Africa and a broadcaster.He is married with Children