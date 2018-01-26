Court Turn Down Request To Order Buratai To Produce Nnamdi Kanu

Published:

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has turned down the request by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to order the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, to produce their leader, Nnamdi Kanu. Delivering judgement, Justice Binta Nyako dismissed an application that was filed by a team of lawyers representing the IPOB leader, which prayed the court to compel Buratai to produce their client.





The IPOB lawyers, led by Ifeanyi Ejiofor, told the court that they have not seen or heard from their client since September 14, 2017, when the Nigerian Army invaded his house, “on a murderous raid, where life and mortar bullets were fired on unarmed and defenceless populace, leaving 28 persons dead and abducting many.”





In a counter-affidavit filed in opposition to the suit, Buratai told the court that Kanu was never in the custody of the Nigerian Army. The army chief maintained that contrary to claims in the suit, soldiers who were deployed to the South-East for ‘Operation Python Dance II, did not have any contact whatsoever with Kanu on September 12 or 14, or anytime thereafter as alleged.





A colonel attached to the Chief of Army Staff’s office in the Army Headquarters, Abuja, Col. A.A Yusuf, who deposed to the counter-affidavit on behalf of Buratai, said the alleged invasion of Kanu’s house was totally false. Buratai told the court that the army only chased a truck he said was laden with arms and explosives of different kinds, into a compound he said was later discovered to belong to Kanu and his father.

