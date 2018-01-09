Court Sentences Ex-Local Government chairman To Jail For Fraud

Published:

The Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Monday secured the conviction of a former Chairman, Orolu Local Government Area of Osun State, Chief Rufus Ojo, for a N22m fraud.





Justice David Oladimeji of the Osun State High Court sitting in the Ede Division found the former chairman guilty on two of the three counts amended information filed against him by the EFCC and convicted him. The court accordingly, sentenced him to a three year jail term on each of the two counts to run concurrently.





The journey to the Ile Ife prison began for Ojo following his arraignment before Justice F . E. Owolabi of the Osun State High Court on Tuesday, May 28, 2013 on three charges bordering on stealing, using position for personal gratification and money laundering.





However, the court discharged him on count three bordering on offences of money laundering.





