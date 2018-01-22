Court Orders Probe Into Demolition Of Patience Jonathan’s Property

Published:

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday ordered the relevant agencies to investigate the alleged demolition of a property linked to the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience. The trial judge, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba gave the order following a complaint filed by the lawyer to Mrs Jonathan, Mike Ozekhome (SAN).





Ozekhome argued that the property owned by a group, A. Aruera Reachout Foundation/Women For Change and Development Initiative and linked with the ex-First Lady, had been demolished by a government agency. However, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) did not identify the agency.





The property, an uncompleted structure, is located on Shehu Yar’Adua Way, along Mabushi-Kado Life Camp Expressway, Abuja. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had incidentally filed an ex-parte application before the court for temporary forfeiture of the same property.





However, Ozekhome, who is acting for the Registered Trustees of Aruera Foundation, rejected the move. Parties were in court on Monday for the hearing of the applications when Ozekhome raised the issue of the alleged demolition.

