Court Freezes Multiple Bank Accounts Linked To Patience Jonathan

Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the freezing of multiple bank accounts linked to the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience. The accounts, opened in the names of companies and an individual, had a cumulative balance of N7,418,829,290.94 (N7.4bn) and $429,381.87.





The court presided over by Justice Mojisola Olatoregun made the freezing order following an application for an interim injunction to that effect by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. The EFCC had in an affidavit deposed to by one of its operatives, Mr. Abdulahi Tukur, told the judge that suspected proceeds of crime were retained in the accounts and urged the judge to urgently froze the accounts pending the conclusion of its investigations.





Tukur had told the judge that intelligence report at the anti-graft agency’s demanded that the accounts be investigated, adding that it would be in the interest of justice that the accounts be frozen. In granting the order, Justice Olatoregun, however, ordered the EFCC to sign an undertaking that it would indemnify the defendants it it turned out that the freezing order ought not to have been made. Affected by the order is Patience’ account with Skye Bank with a balance of f $5,316.66.

