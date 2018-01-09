Controversial Online Activist Kemi Olunloyo To Be Finally Released From Prison Today

Published:

All is now set for the release of controversial online activist Kemi Omololu Olunloyo from Port Harcourt Prison today.CKN News exclusively learnt that her release warrant was signed by a Port Harcourt Chief Magistrate this afternoon and the bailiffs were on their way to the Prison as at the time of writing this report to effect her release. Kemi has been kept in prison since October 2017 after her initial bail was revoked after she failed to honor court sessions.A close associate who spoke to CKN News said the daughter of former Governor of Oyo State had a tough time getting someone to stand as a surety for her since she was rearrested... This made her spend the Christmas and New year in confinement. CKN News launched another round of media awareness about her plight which elicited a lot of sympathy across the country ..Many have even forgotten that she was still in custody. Our media campaign brought her plight to public domain once again leading to intensified efforts to get her bailed out.This cumulated to her being released today after concerted efforts by her legal team.Kemi was initially arraigned in court over some posts linking a popular Port Harcourt Pastor with certain allegations which she couldn't prove.