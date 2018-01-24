Communication Minister, Adebayo Shittu Floods FEC Meeting With President Buhari's Campaign Caps

Published:

The Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, on Wednesday attended the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting with a bag full of President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election campaign caps. The caps were packed inside a big bag popularly known as “Ghana-must-go.” Shortly before the commencement of the meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the minister handed over the bag to the council’s secretariat staff members.





The workers are the ones saddled with the responsibility of distributing council documents and other items to members. They were meant to distribute the caps to ministers and other council members in attendance. Shittu, who was wearing a suit, wore his own blue cap. The cap has the logo of the ruling All Progressives Congress and the inscription, “Continuity ’19: Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo” on it.





Shittu had, on Saturday, inaugurated the South West Zonal Office of Buhari/Osinbajo Campaign Organisation in Ibadan, Oyo State. The caps he distributed at the council meeting were believed to be the souvenirs he produced for the Ibadan event. The distribution of the caps at the meeting came barely 24 hours after former President Olusegun Obasanjo advised Buhari not to seek re-election in 2019.

