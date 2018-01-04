CKN News Newspaper Headline.....Thursday 4th January 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: January 04, 2018 All-new Kia Stinger set to amaze with power, speed Nissan South Africa, AIDC achieve international recognition Coscharis, Jumia present Ford Figo to 'Black Friday' promo winner Blackout looms as power generation drops by 3,182MW NIMASA's operation cost down by 50%, says FG Apapa gridlock: We short-served Kano for Lagos ' NRC Appeal Court declares Okoronkwo IPMAN president Fuel scarcity: NNPC remains sole importer ' Kachikwu Maritime expert flays special cargo packaging Forte Oil retains 'worst performing stock for the year Fuel subsidy: Presidency peddling falsehood 'Senate NAF set for final showdown with Boko Haram 2019: Arewa youth groups drum support for Igbo president Badoo: Lagos seals suspected kingpin's property 2019: Minister hints of Buhari's re-election bid 8 herdsmen arrested as violent protest rocks Benue Teenage suicide bomber kills own dad, 9 others in Borno mosque attack DPR seals 80 petrol stations in Delta Determine to age gracefully with pain-free back Abruptio placenta Wanted: Holiday culture for Nigeria Reign of hate Apostle Paul was European 2018 and unanswered questions Nigeria: We're truly laughable Burden of leadership deficit in Africa The Bar and hijab brouhaha Ayade, Ambode's trillion naira budgets New breath of life in ASCETA Blame game over Lagos Trade Fair fire Ramaphosa's emergence as new ANC leader Four children die in Zamfara fire Gunmen attack Mexico family, kill two, injure three Boko Haram abducts 31 loggers in Borno Museveni rises to tenure elongation bait Fuel scarcity: Senate to grill Kachikwu, Baru, DPR today Marketers agree to N145, beg FG for incentives PMI hits one-year high at 59.3 points, says CBN How to reclaim unfair bank charges China EXIM Bank, firm to fund NigComSat's $550m satellites FG anchors increased borrowing on poor revenue, recession BUA kicks as Obaseki orders arrest of two workers Med-View resumes flights on Lagos-London-Dubai routes Blackout as electricity grid collapses twice in 16 hours NSIA facilitates N10bn for infrastructure development Oil firm offers Rivers communities free medical service Oil industry: PIB tops stakeholders' concerns EEP'll guarantee stable power supply to varsities ' FG Oil prices'll stay at $40-60 despite OPEC cuts 'Moody's Appetite for debt instruments increases, T-bills yields slide Dry ports cannot work without rail connection ' Experts Stakeholders call for improvement in maritime infrastructure, others NPA moves against fire outbreaks at seaports RusselSmith, Norwegian firm collaborate on subsea solutions 12 financial goals for each month of the year Viathan issues Nigeria's debut 10-year guaranteed naira bond APM Terminals waives charges on container for IDPs Harmattan: NCAA reviews weather conditions for 18 airports Events that will shape judiciary in 2018 We'll open campaign office for Buhari/Osinbajo Jan. 20 ' Minister How Idi Amin of Uganda fought climate change Can Buhari still bring the change Igbo will never go to war again, says Ohanaeze MAPOLY lecturers suspend strike Buhari treating herdsmen with kid gloves Saraki, El-Rufai, others pay last respects as Katsina buries Kaita Ekiti residents protest murder charge against Olukere CJ illegally transferred Farouk Lawans $620,000 bribery case FG Dankwambo unfit for President, Gombe group tells Mbaka SEast should align with North for 2023 presidency Uzodinma Violent protest rocks Makurdi, Atiku, Mark, others condemn killings Reps to probe federal hospitals, others over unremitted N7.9tn IGR N338m fraud: Ex-Lagos Speaker, Ikuforiji, learns fate Jan. 12 Another monarch, guard kidnapped in Kaduna Wike accuses Amaechi of politicising Rivers security Bello swears in 14 Niger commissioners Ambode promises to protect consumers rights Bomber kills father, 10 others in Borno mosque Police arraign rights activist for child abuse UK construction industry optimism slumps Curious twist in anti-sleaze war Buhari'll be defeated next year -Kaze How Aregbesola's successor'll emerge ' Fasure Accra agog for historic Aiteo CAF Awards ceremony 2019: PDP'll cause political tsunami ' Umahi 2019: Igbo must unite ' Solomon, ex-Ohanaeze president, Austria Why we scrapped previous awards ' CAF Kayode linked with Bursaspor Halep secures Australian Open top seeding North East: Norway raises $860m emergency aid Ndidi rated Europe's most successful tackler Menopause and women Russia 2018: Aaron Samuel dreams return to Eagles squad Stay healthy this harmattan Michael Essien honoured with dodgy statue in Ghana Sporting legends that had terrible ending NFF celebrates Nkwocha at 42 Uzoenyi parts ways with Ajax Cape Town Can Buhari still bring the change In response to Femi Adeshina 2018: Our year of electioneering Sukuk: An alternative economic model in Nigeria Impact of the I&E Fx window I will appear before police, but not CP Edgal Suspected Badoo kingpin FG hasnt treated Ijaw fairly, says Clark INEC officials wife abductors reduce ransom to N1m Muslim group faults CAN over Kwara mayhem Chadian kills friend in Lagos for not lending him glasses Man who tied, beat up father gets bail Police arrest driver who killed Ibadan journalist Salisu defends Morocco 2018 selection Police nab man with 114 bags of hemp Salah favourite for African crown 3SC mourn Raymond King Lagos to host NNL Super 4 EPL: Bellerin strikes late to rescue Arsenal in Chelsea thriller English Premier League table Serie A: Verona fined 20,000 for Matuidi racist abuse Costa scores four minutes into Atletico return At New Year dance, Island Club seeks better Nigeria
