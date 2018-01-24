CKN News Newspaper Headlines......Wednesday 24th January 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: January 24, 2018 Dogara calls for completion of 2nd Niger Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Olco opens shop in Nigeria CHINI announces CMC boss Channel Jury President Stock market: Investors lose N252 bn in two days Afrinvest scores FG low on ERGP performance 34 firms, 435 directors scale NSE' corporate governance rating test Interswitch Chairman honoured with Knighthood by Queen Elizabeth (II) GOtv offers a month free on GOtv MAX TSA: No hidden govt funds in our custody ' Keystone Bank Air Peace spreads wings to 3 more countries Between NLC and Kaduna teachers (2) In the Aso Jungle but not in control Aubameyang to wear No.14 at Arsenal Guardiola surpasses Zidane and becomes the best coach Swimming: Lagos 'll work with private schools to fish out talents ' Tandoh Man Utd top football's global rich list Real Madrid football Academy to commence in March 2018 in Rivers Call states to order on RoW, Danbatta tells FG London summit: FG targets 3,000 ICT Diaspora investors CHAN 2018: Home-based Super Eagles sparkle to top group for quarter-finals berth NBA: LeBron congratulates himself as points milestone looms Avoiding the burst from new oil boom PSG sign ex-Real Madrid midfielder Lassana Diarra Poverty/Begging abandonment of farming: Way out (4) Phil Neville new England women's coach What's my immediate future Asset Declaration: Saraki to defend self on 3 count charges February 6 Anambra community celebrates unity, peace, progress at Uke Day cultural fiesta Vaping may be bad for kids, good for adults: study Ibadan controversial Obas: Ajimobi appeals high court decision Bank cashier allegedly steals N48m from customers Kudos, knocks trail Obasanjo's advise to Buhari PDP Zoning formula sacrosanct'Gov Emmanuel Ijaw has no land for cattle colony, IYC tells FG Amnesty boss not sacked ' Group Senate probes NNPC over $141m in private account Tension mounts in UNN as SARS arrests JAC chairman, sons Stop treating herdsmen's issue with kid gloves 'Archbishop Akubueze Sea pirates attack police gunboat, kill 2 cops, injure another Further attacks on Falae's farm'll lead to civil war ' Kinsmen Ex-militants task FG on implementation of FUPRE Act Adamawa Commission of Inquiry into herders/farmers crisis receives 10 presentations Herdsmen kill 2, injure another in Delta Kogi agric summit to hold in Abuja, Abidjan Ugwuanyi has wiped away our tears, says university VC Nkire, ex-PPA chairman tasks politicians on continous education N24bn suit: Court rules on jurisdiction March 8 Cows cannot be valued more than lives in a country ' Ejiga Northern youths back OBJ, say he is the architect of what we have today Govs, Lawmakers, Political Leaders Meet on How to Form New Party Obasanjo Sets Polity on Fire, Says Buhari Deserves Dignified Exit Dambazau, Heads of Agencies Meet over Internal Security Challenges Saraki, Onnoghen, APC Mourn Passing of Former CJN, Musdapher Africa's Jazz Maestro Hugh Masakela Dies, Aged 78 Akande, Tinubu Hold Secret Talks with Buhari in State House How Wide is Obasanjo's Way Out Against all Odds, Umeh Makes History Sanusi, Mangal Can't Stop Forensic Audit, Oando Shareholders Insist NNPC Board to Approve Firms to Fund Refineries' Revamp Sokoto to Inaugurate W'Africa's Largest Cattle Breeding Project in May Afrinvest Harps on Structural Reforms in Nigeria NMRC Empowers 42 IDPs With Housing Construction Skills Eagles Top Group C to Reach Qfinals Wike Says Rivers Ready to Host Africa FIFA president, others for NFF awards on February 19 UNN non-academic staff protest against colleague's arrest FG, states share N655b December 2017 revenue Virtual, Augmented Reality sales to hit $150b by 2020 Wike's bounty and a safe nation Gunmen kill policemen, cart off rifles, others in Bayelsa NLPGA to partner regulatory agencies on safety as DPR probes Lagos gas explosion Operators kick as Nigeria opens airspace to 22 African countries, airlines National Industrial Court adjourns dockworkers' suit in Port Harcourt Maritime a sure way of growing African economy Prevent reversal of economic progress, NESG urges Buhari FG to review multiple taxes on airlines Kalu: I cant testify against my client, says lawyer Prevent reversal of economic progress, NESG urges Buhari Reps change election timetable, presidential poll comes last FAAC allocates N655bn to FG, states, LGs FAAC allocates N655bn to FG, states, LGs Police, Taraba disagree over arms helicopter landing claim Presidency, Senate's disagreement threatens CBN independence 'Report Rohr at loggerheads with NFF over Chile friendly Presidency, Senates disagreement threatens CBN independence Report Gunmen kill NURTW leaders aide, in Lagos Another attack on Falaes farm may lead to crisis Akure elders Correct MMA2 concession anomalies, FAAN tells ICRC Rohr at loggerheads with NFF over Chile friendly Real academy will be completed in six months ' Wike Correct MMA2 concession anomalies, FAAN tells ICRC N2,500 not too much for vehicle inspection Obayendo Ajimobi files appeal to overturn Ibadan chieftaincy ruling Two killed, seven injured as bribe-seeking policemen cause accident Real academy will be completed in six months Wike N2,500 not too much for vehicle inspection ' Obayendo United top football money list Bridgestone, partners unveil Lagos tyre centre, eyes higher share HMCAN urges speedy passage of NHIS Act Pirates kill two policemen, injure ASP in Bayelsa Bridgestone, partners unveil Lagos tyre centre, eyes higher share United top football money list NBS inflation figure for December seems understated Saraki Boys appoint Sanni Man, girlfriend disguise as passengers, snatch cab Lassa fever: Anambra bans drinking of garri N3bn accounts: EFCC arrests Patience Jonathans sister at airport Okorocha, Wike, Kaduna senator reject cattle colonies Presidency keeps mum as Obasanjo attacks Buhari Police arrested me in broad daylight Ezekwesili New P/Harcourt airport terminal gets July completion date Sanusi, Mangal cant stop Oandos forensic audit Group Buhari mourns ex-CJN, Musdapher Sanusi, Mangal can't stop Oando's forensic audit ' Group Cattle colonies: Buhari pursuing Fulani supremacy agenda, says Nwabueze NNPC close to selecting financiers for refineries Baru Lagos-Ibadan road: Fashola wants full funding by FG Tiv indigenes petition British PM NNPC close to selecting financiers for refineries ' Baru Maina: HOS blames lack of sanctions on litigation FG eyes Diaspora to deepen broadband penetration Dambazau, security chiefs meet over herdsmen killings Senate panel orders audit of Total's $16bn Egina project
