CKN News Newspaper Headlines....Wednesday 17th January 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: January 17, 2018 Anambra guber victory: Aguleri rolls out drums for Obiano, Bianca Nnewi: Industrial hub of South East New hope for Nwafor Orizu College upgrade to varsity Why I brought building materials factory to South East ' Mbisiogu, Shanghai boss Anambra guber victory: Aguleri rolls out drums for Obiano, Bianca Buratai showcases Army's ranch in Abuja Confusion in Jikwoyi as youth commits suicide over girlfriend's infidelity Herdsmen attacks: Buhari running unworkable govt 'Bisi Akande Anambra Central: Umeh receives certificate of return Petrol price rose by 17.10% in December 'NBS NGC commences repair work on exploded Gas Pipeline in Delta Nigeria to save $90m as Aero Contractors launches MRO facility NAICOM releases revised micro insurance guidelines to boost inclusion FG pays N11bn to YouWiN! beneficiaries 2018 budget: BudgIT decries allocation of N744.48bn to administrative items Inflation down by 15.37% in December 'NBS Ogun sets up task force on fuel scarcity as monarch decries landgrabbers Adamawa: Boko Haram strikes in Madagali, kills 5, kidnaps residents FG approves tertiary military hospital for Sokoto Benue massacre: Senate gives IGP 2 weeks ultimatum Herdsmen killings: Overhaul security council, CAN tasks Buhari Benue killings: Ortom warns against inflammatory comments Lalong visits gov, apologises again Cross River pensioners vow to occupy gov's office over N9bn arrears Akwa Ibom: Akpabio denies rift with Emmanuel The philosophy of psychic attack (2) Herdsmen killings: IPOB mocks Ohanaeze Ndigbo, South East govs Meet Pa Giwa, 92 year'old herbal guru, who cures diabetes & prostate cancer (3) When a hired mob failed to stop me from defending democracy in Nigeria On, not at, (the) alert Kaduna Nzeogwu, Jan 15 and 60 years of Tiv genocide Indigenous shipowners may get NNPC, NIMASA nod to lift crude We won't owe any salary by next three months 'Ajimobi Group laments 'criminal' image of Fulani on social media Presidency to CAN: Buhari won't violate constitution Police nab Islamic cleric with human parts in Lagos N-Power: Fayose laments mass unemployment, says it's time bomb for Nigeria Nigerians back Pastor Bakare's call for renegotiation of country's unity $1.5bn Lagos-Ibadan rail project behind schedule 'FG Remembering our soldiers Neglect of Ore depot: 8 years, still counting Why alternative investments thrived above global real estate market in 2017 Cultural tourism my focus as Aare Ona Kakanfo 'Gani Adams Colombia bridge collapses kills at least 10 We should not bring politics into education 'Kaduna SUBEB boss Adewole: Changing the narrative in health ministry Our social relationship with Ekiti people will give us victory Oil sector regulators lack capacity to monitor effectively 'Reports Transmission capacity grew 1,900MW in 2017 'Fashola Residents applaud Lagos govt over Bolade-Oshodi safety arena initiative Court adjourns hearing of BVN matter till March 1 at FG's instance Emir of Kano advises Sterling Bank to focus on Agriculture 2017 appropriation: N2trn released for capital projects Kogi benefits from World Bank facility How Super Eagles can avoid early exit at World Cup How blockchain will affect oil, gas sector in Nigeria Absence of EFCC witness stalls Orji Kalu's trial Cross River gets one month ultimatum to pay pension arrears Tecno Mobile launches first full-screen display smartphone Queen Elizabeth II honours Interswitch boss, Ken Olisa with Knighthood Truecaller introduces new features ICPC arraigns ministry's directors over N5m fraud Police unveil 'Operation Know Your Neighbour', arrest cleric with human parts FCTA demolishes Patience Jonathans property in Abuja The Gambian President, visits Buhari, thanks Nigeria LG chairmen support Lagos waste disposal initiative EFCC charges senators son with N92m fraud Is the suggestion for an upward review of VAT appropriate Youre slowing down budget passage, Reps tell MDAs Trump is healthy, no mental issues Doctor Nestle sells US candy to Ferrero for $2.9bn Trump proclaims January 16 as Religious Freedom Day US withholds $65m from UN agency for Palestinians It's too early for politicking, Saraki warns Right of Way issues may delay new Lagos-Ibadan rail FG pays N11bn to YouWiN beneficiaries 2018 budget contains N460bn wasteful expenditure ' Group Inflation rate drops for 11 consecutive months to 15.37% NAMA to improve airspace safety profile Rolls-Royce Phantom, Bugatti Chiron draw applause at auto show Governments dont exist only to pay salaries Govt, private sector must develop indigenous technologies SON, NAFDAC unite against substandard products NNPC, NIMASA, others review crude oil regime Politics, currency movement'll affect market this year ' Onyema Learning from past mistakes Choosing between long and short-term loans Deutsche Bank appoints trade finance head for sub-Saharan Africa FERMA repairs failed roads in Imo Dana Air unveils sponsorship deal for Heartland Experts advise FG to focus on economic growth drivers Shipping charges: Court dismisses terminal operators' appeal Taxify employs 2,000 graduate drivers FBN, Sterling, Diamond Bank lead N335bn market gain Benue: Senate gives IG 14 days to arrest killer herdsmen Sanusis claim that 800 Fulani were killed, a lie Taraba govt, CAN Poorly conducted poll can cause civil war INEC Buhari lacks political will to halt killings by herdsmen Reps How artisans tried to steal N50m Lagos AG Senate panels get Jan 31 date to conclude Maina, Misau/IG probes ABUAD partners Dubai hospital CCT trial: FG wants SCourt to restore 18 counts against Saraki Alleged N10bn fraud: EFCC grills ex-Plateau gov, Jang, for eight hours Phase3 denies owing FG N27.2bn Boko Haram kills three in Adamawa as Reps visit Buratai Taraba gov wants lawmakers killers arrested Lagos tackles FG over houses, N28.5m seized from director How we kept N3bn recovered from Andrew Yakubus house Witness Edo shuts Benin FRCN, RayPower over alleged N9.2m tax debt Lassa fever: Ebonyi NMA demands emergency in health sector EFCC arraigns ex-FCT minister, Akinjide, for N650m fraud We cant succeed with current political structure Akande Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
0 comments: