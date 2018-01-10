CKN News Newspaper Headlines....Wednesday 10th January 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: January 10, 2018 I washed dead bodies to survive as student abroad Ajimobi Onikan-MarinaII soon become tourism hub Ambode We are investing in education Smart city vision dependent on workers, says Ambode Group tackles Buhari on performance Israeli shot near West Bank settlement dies 2019 elections: INEC releases timetable Hypocrisy in tackling Fulani herdsmen terrorism I won't dump APC, says Abe Oil rises above $68, highest since May 2015 Banks borrow N404bn from CBN in six days CBN disowns fake Emefiele Twitter handles Sterling Bank to host non-interest banking lecture Average T-bills yield settles at 14.64% Afreximbank taps Islamic finance to support Africa trade Nigeria spends 34% of revenue on debt servicing ' DMO 254 firms submit bids to buy, sell Nigeria's crude Nigeria, Swiss firm sign pact on product dumping 2017 budget: Debts on federal roads hit N2.8tn StarTimes reloads classic bouquet with five new channels 47 stocks advance as market sustains gains Diamond Bank gets advisory role at WEF Essential things to know when cashing old cheques Access Bank appoints Bajomo as executive director Oyegbami on a second fuel subsidy Striking the right balance in fuel pricing Yellow card to the All Progressives Congress As the kids return to school Wife poisons husband two weeks after wedding Burglar attacks LASUTH ward, steals 75-year-old patients phones, money Fulani herder dies after fight with female farmer Benue, Nasarawa govs disagree on killer herdsmens location FG monetises N280m cars for Obasanjo, Gowon, Jonathan, others Maina: Senate knocks AGF, Sagay seeks Malamis probe Contractors owe FG N100bn in tax liabilities Adeosun Four soldiers, militants killed in Bayelsa clash Fire and Fury: Bannon steps down from Breitbart News Ex-perm sec forfeits N664m, $137,680 to FG Scores of migrants missing in Mediterranean Delta cautions new LG chairmen NECO results out, only 24 Zamfara candidates pass Maina sues AGF, EFCC, INTERPOL for being declared wanted, demands damages INEC releases timetable for 2019 elections Death toll hits 25 in Nasarawas herdsmen, farmers crisis Were behind you, Ambode tells Gani Adams Benue killing is terrorism, ethnic cleansing, says Fayose 233 blacks were shot dead in my presence Libyan returnee Search for PDP presidential candidate has started, says BoT We wont pay striking teachers, says Kaduna govt Rep cites Fulani terror, quits APC Foundation feeds over 800 children in Ajegunle Minister orders refund of excess payment for post-UTME test Dickson cautions against division in INC, IYC Spectranet 4G leads ISP market in Nigeria, bags NTITA award FG orders contractors to show TIN before payment Corps member shot dead, FRSC arrests two with human skull CBN disowns 'fake Emefiele' twitter handles Taking paracetamol during pregnancy may reduce fertility of daughters New model rules for TV White Space technology makes debut Edewor declares interest to lead NFF FIFA U20 Women's World Cup qualifier: Falconets storm South Africa today CHAN 2018: Moroccan envoy tips Eagles for glory I'll be ready for Australian Open 'Nadal Iwobi to be fined for partying before FA Cup exit Russia 2018: My fears for Eagles 'Dikko CAF ref instructor harps on pre-season seminar for clubs Nigeria signs agreement to fight dumping IT: Why Nigeria has no clear-cut agenda Tips travellers need to know about their phones FERMA, ICRC move to establish toll plazas Internet users hit 94.8m mark in November 'NCC Poultry sector gets CBN's N10bn intervention 254 firms jostle for Nigeria's crude lifting contract N100bn shortfall: FG orders contractors to show TIN before payment Army kills 57 Boko Haram terrorists Maina probe'll continue 'Senate Politicians sponsoring killings're criminals 'Dickson It's unfair to insinuate Buhari is condoning killings 'Presidency Wike declares commitment to projects delivery Lagos grappling with population challenges 'Ambode Cross River'll commence banana export soon 'Ayade Benue, Nasarawa govs fight over killings Stay at home, Buhari counsels illegal migrants Herdsmen: MASSOB puts southern states on alert Misquoting Buhari'brazenly And Benue keeps bleeding Run, run, run, INEC The philosophy of psychic attack Solomon Asemota 'On the end of the Nigerian Federalism Meet Pa Giwa, 92 year'old herbal guru, who cures diabetes & prostate cancer (2) Rage of women, children living with HIV/AIDS When FCT authorities took on traditional rulers over crime upsurge Reign of terror, rape in Ebonyi World of Abuja scavengers When youths charted course for Mbaise Day Fayemi's wife won new converts for feminism in Abuja Sir Paul Obi Foundation inaugurated Adesina's day of glory in Enugu Enugu community school gets new building from alumni Ogidi monarch celebrates first Ofala 18 years after community stayed without king 2017: Year of crisis, legal battle for PDP Ekiti: I'm prepared to challenge Fayose's anointed -Bejide, ex-envoy 2019: PDP shopping for credible northern candidate 'BoT chairman 2019: Parties to pick candidates in August FG monetises N336m vehicle allowances for Obasanjo, Jonathan, IBB, others APC shuts Abia with grand rally PDP knocks APC over Umuahia rally Russia 2018: My fears for Eagles 'Dikko Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
0 comments: