CKN News Newspaper Headlines.....Wednesday 3rd January 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: January 03, 2018 ICPC appeals acquittal of Zamfara ex-governor, three others How exercise can help you to quit smoking Against social stigma of albinos, a new film to the rescue The Nigerian Senate: All performance, zero propaganda Ugwuanyi promises full implementation of 2018 budget Kogi State director dies of heart attack after receiving sack letter Nigeria loses 5,000 lives, $155m yearly to Aflatoxin, says PACA Lest we forget - Part 4 Pen Cinema flyover to be ready in 10 months, says Ambode European stocks wane at 2018 start Periodic checkups for civil servantsll be monitored HoS Buhari, others mourn as ex-Kaduna gov, Kaita, dies at 86 Mental health determines safety on road Alleged incitement: Court jails Egypt football fans Withdrawal of $1bn, abuse of ECA No evidence yet to sanction fuel marketers for hoarding ' Kachikwu Poor power supply, others delay new Abuja airport terminal Manufacturers, others now have reliable access to forex ' Report Nigeria's monthly oil export to US rises by 56% Tin Can records 150% increase in agro exports SEC stops issuance of dividend paper warrants AXA Mansard promotes healthy living Naira closes at 363/dollar after new year break Police arrest suspected Badoo cult leader, herbalist in Ogun Aviation experts demand improved security, airport maintenance programme FG restructures FERMA, orders repair of 44 roads Dana Air launches customer reward initiative World Bank releases N600m grant to Kwara community Seven best practices for debit card use Air Peace to resume West Coast flights, plans expansion FG rakes in N7.3bn from savings bond Lufthansa changes accreditation of miles award to passengers First Bank gets recognition for fight against e-fraud Financial turnaround for the New Year The road ahead for influencer marketing Don't oppose my husband, Fayose's wife warns politicians The tasks before George Weah Female prof declares presidential ambition Stock market wish list for FG in 2018 Katsina PDP challenges Masari to debate on achievements PDP now an attack dog, says APC vice-chair Fire razes office complex at Tin-Can port Driver kills octogenarian, dumps body in pit toilet Fresh PDP vows to inaugurate working committee January 22 2019: Beware of deceptive politicians, Awujale warns subjects Ex-minister condemns Catholic diocese for stopping Ortoms speech You cant kill to please God, says Buhari Man kills friend over quarrel with wife Herdsmen kill 20, burn houses in fresh Benue attacks Two soldiers aided Emefieles wife kidnapping Court papers Buharis spokesman, Adesina, bags chieftaincy title in Enugu Police kill three armed robbers in Benue Stocks open year with marginal gain T-bills average yield rises to 14.88% Pen Cinema Bridge ready in November, says Ambode AXA Mansard Insurance appoints Ola-Israel as CFO Vitafoam announces late filing of financial statements Olurode urges leaders to place governance above politics Energy drinks producers battle consumers' health concerns Tyson opens cannabis farm PDP to APC: You cannot even pretend you are campaigning Restructuring: Buhari's decision retrogressive, callous ' AIED We must sign before letting stars leave ' Conte SEC vows to transfer unregularised shareholdings to development fund President Muhammadu Buhari deserved a second-term ' Igwe Igwesi Unravel killers of our paramount ruler, 3 others, Kaduna community tasks security agencies Stock market off to strong start, gains N8bn Joshua to fight Povetkin ff PDP accuses Masari govt of misusing N400 bn state fund 2018 will be better for Nigeria'Bishop Nwokolo Wenger faces stadium ban Funds managers remain resilient amidst currency volatility ' Report Christian leaders pray for Buhari's son, nation Normal service resumed as Manchester City move 15 points clear CHINIunveil plans for Creativity Week 2018 2019: Group urges President Buhari to run again Fuel scarcity: I feel your pain, says Kachikwu as FG, stakeholders set up C'ttee Ezenwa, Ali, Okpotu, 20 others make CHAN 2018 list Naira depreciates to N361 in I&E Buhari's New year message, a Greek gift ' ADP Violence against women: Rape cases high in Ebonyi ' Research Fuel scarcity to linger much longer nationwide Do young Nigerians want a new Nigeria in 2018 Nigeria loses 72% internet revenue to US Liberia: The Rise of George Weah by Reuben Abati OyaOya: Africa's first online commodities trading platform debuts Deploy IT in Judiciary to address cybercrime, AfICTA tells govts Industry stakeholders make case for mobile economy French prisoners to get phones in their cells Buhari's repositioned Nigeria for greatness 'BVM APC chieftain tasks FG on funding of NDDC in 2018 Unravel killers of our paramount ruler, 3 others, Kaduna community tasks security agencies We need both restructuring and processing, Sagay tells Buhari Agege Flyover: Ambode announces completion date, assures property owners of compensation Promasidor among Top 50 Brands Nine policemen dismissed in Lagos for corrupt practices Delta LG Poll: Patani APC defectors are a shame to democracy' Ekiyor Rep blames FG for dearth of fuel Nigeria Airways pensioners petition Senate President over unpaid benefits Delta LG Poll: Ojougboh says Delta's failed programmes will help APC Labour decries FG's failure to pay electricity workers disengaged 4 years ago Take responsibility for fuel scarcity, Fayose tells Buhari Delta LG Poll: Sentiments for Okowa will help PDP in Ika LGAs We'll take each game as it comes ' Ezenwa We'll take inmates to court at right time, says Prisons boss Coscharis group ended 2017 with awards galore Delta LG Poll: Civil societies allege 'blackout' by DSIEC
