CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Tuesday 23rd January 2018 CKN NIGERIA Published: January 23, 2018 · Presidency outlines Buhari's achievements · Igbo APC leaders re-endorse Buhari for 2nd term · Herdsmen attacks: OPC calls for lasting solution · Two NIA chiefs grilled as bid to grab $44m fails · Buhari: we're delivering on campaign promises · Bright prospects as Oando, Mangal feud ends · Buhari to Southeast leaders: I'll give my best to all Nigerians · Falae: herdsmen attack my farm every year · I won't let you down, Weah assures Liberians · More pains as fuel scarcity returns · Why Nigerians are impatient · Foreign investment in Nigeria's telecom sector falls by 85% · Falae's farm: We don't know attackers, say police · Adeboye hails Gani Adams, regrets absence from installation · Money laundering: Metuh hospitalised, lawyer tells court · Chieftaincy crisis: Group tells sacked kings to beg Olubadan · Police arraign 120-year-old chief for stealing · FIRS generated N4.03tn in 2017 – Fowler · Lagos businessman impregnates maid, rapes her after abortion · Petrol scarcity persists, new vessels arrive Apapa · FG hires consultants to probe minerals sector's revenue leakages
