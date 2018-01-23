Tuesday, 23 January 2018

CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Tuesday 23rd January 2018

Published: January 23, 2018


·         Presidency outlines Buhari’s achievements

·         Igbo APC leaders re-endorse Buhari for 2nd term

·         Herdsmen attacks: OPC calls for lasting solution

·         Two NIA chiefs grilled as bid to grab $44m fails

·         Buhari: we’re delivering on campaign promises

·         Bright prospects as Oando, Mangal feud ends

·         Buhari to Southeast leaders: I’ll give my best to all Nigerians

·         Falae: herdsmen attack my farm every year

·         I won’t let you down, Weah assures Liberians

·         More pains as fuel scarcity returns

·         Why Nigerians are impatient
·         Foreign investment in Nigeria’s telecom sector falls by 85%
·         Falae’s farm: We don’t know attackers, say police
·         Adeboye hails Gani Adams, regrets absence from installation
·         Money laundering: Metuh hospitalised, lawyer tells court
·         Chieftaincy crisis: Group tells sacked kings to beg Olubadan
·         Police arraign 120-year-old chief for stealing
·         FIRS generated N4.03tn in 2017 – Fowler
·         Lagos businessman impregnates maid, rapes her after abortion
·         Petrol scarcity persists, new vessels arrive Apapa
·         FG hires consultants to probe minerals sector’s revenue leakages

