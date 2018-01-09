CKN News Newspaper Headlines.....Tuesday 9th January 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: January 09, 2018 22 yrs after demise of patriarch: Paternity crisis rocks popular A'Ibom family 4 brothers kill grandmother for money ritual in Edo; 2 nabbed Coutinho unveiled at Nou Camp, out for 20 days Fuel scarcity: NNPC Ejigbo depot has one functional storage tank 'IPMAN Grassroots football: Umuohi emerges winner of Okija football league Egmont Group: Nigeria starts financial intelligence on clean slate Venus Williams: Why I'm still playing at 37 Coaching Nadal was painful ' Rafa's uncle confesses Ikeja NCS revenue peaks atN5.9bn, says Uba CHAN 2018: Atiku fires up Eagles for trophy Navy, Air Force,NCAA to get training on air crash investigation Why our banks should emulate mobile money operators in Kenya 'Ambode, Lagos governor Nigeria's external reserves hit $40.4bn 2 brothers arrested in Benin for killing their grandmother for money ritual Benue killings: Atiku vows to sue Unongo 3 killed, 6 injured in fresh Taraba attack Kaduna teachers dare El-Rufai, begin indefinite strike There may be terrorists among Libyan returnees 'NEMA DG Pen Cinema flyover: We'll compensate property owners 'Govt Okorocha blasts Imo economic group Minister laments 2,000mw idle electricity The Sun award, a worthy honour ' Emir Sanusi, Courage in Leadership winner Army declares manhunt for Boko Haram factional leader Christmas in Anambra: The difference leadership makes How Buhari's New Year Address rekindled hope Maina, pension thieves and anti-corruption war Restructuring: Nigeria needs process reform We need to document our cultural heritage ' Onunkwo, activist Errors in board appointments Police disperse Shiite protesters with tear gas Flyover: LASG says itll pay affected property owners Ondo kidnappers free hotel manager, hold guest ISIS fighters may be among Libya returnees Koreas set for first official talks in two years UPDATED: UK minister resigns after rejecting PMs reshuffle US troops stage #MeTooMilitary protest outside Pentagon FG evacuates 1,030 stranded Nigerians from Libya in two days NEMA Rivers New Year bloodbath S'East, S'South crucial to APC's victory in 2019 'Odigie-Oyegun Buhari visits Abia today Nigeria among 10 cheapest places to buy petrol ' Report External reserves hit four-year high at $40.4bn ' CBN Burnt pipeline resumes gas supply to power firms Osinbajo chairs first economic management meeting of 2018 Customs vow to surpass N1tn performance this year Solid minerals contributed N3.5bn to Federation Account in 2017 NIRSAL to support 225,000 farmers CBN to sanction banks for payment system infractions BDCs want CBN to review exchange rate band Trading on CBN Investors &Exporters FX window hits $26bn AIB, BAGAIA to build capacity on air accident reporting Equities gain N330bn in one session, Conoil tops gainers Dangers of using somebody else's debit, credit card Flour Mills explains N39.9bn rights issue We didn't react to President's New Year speech 'NIM Why Buhari will not act on Fulani herdsmen killings The fires in Trumps fury A plea for abolishment of legal wigs and gowns No more fire in President Buharis belly 2019: The leadership vacuum Benue must modify grazing law for peace to reign Miyetti Allah Saraki appeals against CCT trial at Supreme Court Boko Haram uses special roofs to evade air bombardment Army Fayose is an accidental governor, says Niyi Adebayo Omisore is a tax defaulter, says Aregbesola N22m fraud: Court jails Osun ex-LG chair Benue: Atiku threatens to sue ex-minister for libel, demands N200bn APC boycotts Delta LG re-run election Ondoll regulate cattle-rearing Akeredolu Maina: Court rejects AGFs request to stop Senate probe Air force helicopter crashes during Boko Haram operation Benue killings: Govs, Ogbeh, Danbazzau meet, propose cattle colonies Kaduna teachers dare El-Rufai, begin indefinite strike Death toll in Benue killings hits 71 Ortoms aide Three die, six injured in fresh Taraba attack Cross River agency receives drilling rig Murder trial: Ekiti monarch falls sick, absent from court I curtailed crimes because I didnt dine with criminals Amaechi Obasanjo: It's Not Yet Ripe to Say If I'll Support Buhari for Second Term External Reserves Hit Four-year High of $40.4bn Governors Meet with Ministers, Security Chiefs over Herdsmen/Farmers' Clashes Court Refuses AGF's Application to Stop Senate Probe on Maina Power Generation Still at 3,600MW Despite Repair of Escravos-Lagos Pipeline Buhari: Between Yesterday and Tomorrow BDCs Seek Forex Rate Convergence Protect Rivers People or Resign, Amaechi Tells Wike WEF Appoints Diamond Bank Forum Adviser Gelegele Seaport Devt to Begin as Obaseki Signs MoU with China Harbour BDCs Seek Forex Rate Convergence WEF Appoints Diamond Bank Forum Adviser Hurdles Before APC For Osunbor, Its Victory at Last When Judges Imperil Democracy Transfer: Leicester Set to Offload Struggling Iheanacho Aiteo/CAF Awards: Quadruple Record Not My Priority, Says Oshoala Looking back at 2017: Education harvested crises How Rotary Club saved indigent students in Kaduna 24-year-old trader's son is YABATECH best student NISLT holds 33rd annual national conference Looking back at 2017: Education harvested crises Cyclone kills 29, displaces many in Madagascar 2017: Year of daring moves, ad hoc committees, idle reports in Senate Ibori's elder statesmanship and Delta 2019 In House of Reps, 2017 witnessed many bills, unfinished probes Lessons APC must learn from Senate leadership tussle 'Hunkuyi Victor Umeh's long walk to the Senate 2019: South East, South South critical to APC 'Oyegun Oyegun has exposed Buhari's govt on board appointments 'PDP 2019: Kalu backs Buhari's second term bid Move now or forget World Cup, Rohr tells Iheanacho, Musa Ndidi is Africa's second most expensive player Foxes set to offload Iheanacho FG nets N3tr from TSA Benue: We've not done Omoku: Amaechi in special broadcast accuses Wike of witchcraft politics Nigeria Content Devt Board staff kidnapped in Bayelsa Nigerians speak on latest fuel crisis Injustice bane of Nigeria's problems 'Otaru of Auchi APC calls for cancellation of Delta LG polls Osinowo, Mu'azu get chieftaincy titles in Rivers community Ijaws give Dickson ultimatum to pay teachers' salaries Delta LG polls: APC candidate rejects Okpe results Electricity supply to rise as NNPC restores Escravos gas pipeline Nwodo to address Handshake Across the Niger Conference in Enugu Ekiti APC gov aspirant, Kayode Ojo, promises industrialisation if elected Theresa May's cabinet reshuffle marred by resignation Billionaire Democrat, Tom Steyer to oust Trump, Republicans Nigeria's Bonny light rises towards $70 per barrel Union Bank's Rights Issue records N9.94bn oversubscription PenCom clears 83 firms for FG contracts 