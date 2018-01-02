CKN News Newspaper Headlines....Tuesday 2nd January 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: January 02, 2018 Obiano, Akeredolu free 83 prisoners Gbajabiamila urges support for abandoned children Fun seekers throng National Theatre National Assemblys interference in graft-related matters God has asked me to run for Presidency ' Bakare What to do when you can't repay a loan FG has illegally reintroduced petrol subsidy, says Reps member Reps approve stamp duty collection on electronic transfers Telecom firms may cut down on new workers this year Buhari inaugurates Nigeria's first inland dry port Thursday Cardless banking, hope for remote communities ' Dozie PenCom to drive micro pension with mobile technology Nigeria flared 23% more gas in Q3 2017 ' NNPC Naira trading at 500 to dollar was scary Intensify fight against corruption, forensic auditors urge FG Money matters and new year resolutions Dangote Sugar emerged 2017 best performing stock FG must implement capital expenditure 'Ex-Rep Reasons businesses need mobile presence In defence of the dead as government appointees Six wishes for President Buhari in 2018 Public office holders and expensive wardrobes Weah: Something good is happening in Africa Baggage of 2030 Sustainable Agenda 2018: The rat race begins Resolving Nigerias unending fuel crisis Robbers in police uniform attack motorists with toy guns Man arrested for selling late brothers property to two persons Bloodshed, violence usher in New Year in Rivers, Kaduna, Kwara Fire guts Calabar market on New Year Day [VIDEO] Thousands swim in North Sea for New Year Goliaths will fall in 2018, says Adeboye Mbaka to Buhari: Change or Nigerians will change you in 2019 Dead appointees: Sagay slams Buharis critics Buhari didnt reject restructuring, says APC Judge handling Melayes attempted assassination suit dies Lagos to close Agege area to vehicles New Year restructuring comment: Afenifere, South Middle Belt forum, others tackle Buhari Well thank Lagosians with development Lagos welcomes first babies of 2018 Negotiations ll aid Ogun West gov aspiration Akinwande Three killed in Adamawa bomb attack PDP crisis: Fresh suits seek deputy-chair, treasurers sacking Katsina doctors abandon patients during holidays Boko Haram: Two rescued women give birth during profiling JAMB generated N12bn, remitted N7.8bn to FG in 2017 Oloyede Things will change positively in Nigeria Okonkwo CAN warns politicians against hate, inciting speeches Govs wives visit New Years babies Most of our banks are lying prostrate Activists advocate stiffer penalties for sexual offenders Ecobank Nigeria unveils Xpress Account Nganjiwa: Implications of Court of Appeal judgment, by Falana Insulate prosecuting agencies from political interference First Royal MfB records N20m profit Afreximbank lists hurdles for intra-African trade A platform for legal scholarship Ex-Appeal Court Justice Ajose-Adeogun dies at 93 Dairy firms to source 100% milk locally SAN pays tribute to mum Global economic growth on track Appellant can't use other court's decision as appeal ground 500,000 farmers for maize cultivation Troubling market Returned to owner Osun PDP and its war of attrition Group demands recall of Kwara senator Obaseki: Gains of transformational leadership in Edo The dead don't need jobs 2019: Jonathan's kinsmen to work with Dickson This time, last year The shame of a nation 15 shot dead in New Year's Day attack on worshippers Man of peace' General Don Waney Buhari misunderstood restructuring, says NBA chief JAMB to register two million for UTME Mbaka faults Buhari's anti-graft battle Our 2018 predictions, by Adeboye, Olukoya Buhari's speech offers hope, say Nigerians NAPTIP 'convicts' seven traffickers Dickson warns criminals to leave Youths attack worshippers in Kwara JAMB to register 2 million candidates in 2018 NNPC distributed 1.3b litres in October Events, cases that shaped Judiciary in 2017 AfricaVenture Capital Association unveils investment report Judiciary needs committed leadership to thrive Firm gets presidential awar Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
