CKN News Newspaper Headlines.....Thursday 18th January 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: January 18, 2018 Access Bank approves paternity leave for male employees Tanker drivers threatento boycott Jebba-Mokwa Road Kia presents vision for future autonomous, electric vehicles Former US CFTC chair, James Stone, to speak at NSE Customs pledges over N1.5trn revenue generation in 2018 Wema Bank's ALAT named 'Best Digital Bank for 2017 AfDB should assist African nations mobilise resources 'Adeosun 2019: Agbakoba's group, Nigerian Third Force, rolls out action plan Herdsmen, Bombers kill 16 in Benue, Borno Drama as Senator Ogbuoji announces defection to APC, recants The Sun Award'll spur us to do more ' Pinnick, Rohr, Sports Personality of the Year winners APC: Alleged tenure elongation bid splits govs, NWC EFCC arraigns ex-Nasarawa gov's son, judge over alleged fraud Buhari congratulates Anyaoku at 85 FG spends N784bn on fuel subsidy Non-indigenes endorse Wike for secondterm Restructuring: Avengers threatens fresh attacks on oil installations Hostile neighbours Ovarian cyst can bleed Activated charcoal: Natural poison antidote The coming war over Fulani herdsmen Has the military lost itssteam 2019: A strong case for Igbo Nigerian president Nigeria and the saints of history [1] The road to 2019 Time-out with the Boatman Osun: No leader wants enemy successor 'Baderinwa Buhari and the republic of impatient people My prayer for Buhari Marriage made in Benin Protecting local industries against dumping 2019: PDP's last-ditch effort at relevance Appointment of dead persons, embarrassing 'Etim, APC chieftain Imo 2019: Osuh leaders dump Okorocha, endorse Ararume NFF rolls out World Cup programme Naija made on SuperSport now every Saturday NPFL: Lobi stuns Rangers in Enugu Nadal calls for greater revenue share in professional game Dike backs Nigeria to stop Libya CHAN 2018: Rohr blames Eagles draw on NPFL break Morocco pins hopes on 2026 World Cup bid NOC hails Muaythai federation over Morocco feat Athletics: Farah nominated for Laureus Award Sabalenka's screams upset crowd Here comes Mercedes-Benz Citan Tourer van Ford Explorer's award-winning streak Gas explosion: Plant operation predates residences ' DPR We must be co-creators of a prosperous state Lalong and the politics of Benue killings We'll give teachers welfare priority after professionalising them'TRCN boss Facebook CEO's post pressures Congress Koreas to march under single united flag in Olympic Games UN alarmed as Trump cuts aid to Palestinian refugee agency Guinea healer held over faking hundreds of pregnancies UK's minister for loneliness appointment, legacy of murdered MP 'Theresa May WATCH VIDEO: Donald Trump could live to 200 years old if', doctor says Uganda's President accuses UN of preserving terrorism in eastern Congo FG's attitude to herdsmen attacks unfortunate 'Catholic bishops Japan warns over North Korean 'charm offensive AfDB to focus more on power sector in 2018 Delta named 2017's most on-time global airline Dana Air among top 50 brands in 2017 Army seizes 63 bags of cannabis 264 candidatesll return unopposed in Osun LG poll OSIEC boss Cleric urges leaders to help the underprivileged Constitutional amendment tops agenda as govs meet in Abuja INECs readiness for 2019 polls Access Bank approves paternity leave for male employees Nascon, Cadbury, UPL record losses, equities gain N298bn Academy Press reports N387.5m full-year loss Oil prices under pressure Re-award $260m JV contract to Tilone, Reps tell NAPIMS Senate to go ahead with subsidy payment probe No suspicious items in 2018 budget, says FG N'Delta militants threaten fresh attacks on oil assets Lagos gas explosions raise safety concerns Motorists groan as fuel queues worsen in Abuja, others Adeosun tasks AfDB on resource mobilisation for development We'll reposition Arik to become a trailblazer ' AMCON NNPC engages original builders to revamp refineries RMAFC may have abandoned pay cut for political office holders How to get refund on disputed card transactions VAIDS: Experts warn against non-declaration of income, assets NEPZA to accelerate reforms in free trade zones We'll complete Ejigbo transformer's upgrade before March 31 Poorly maintained vessels put local shipowners at a disadvantage Edo, Sahara Energy to convert flared gas to electricity PTML Customs recorded 57% revenue increase in 2017 NLPGA, SON to release action plan on gas explosion Eko Disco seeks support to tackle electricity theft Radisson Blu unveils new hotel in Lagos, six underway What to know about credit, debit card transactions Tank farms need truck loading bays, says NARTO Reps summon Buratai, others over disputed Delta land Shiite members, coalition demand El-Zakyzakys release Four suicide bombers hit Borno, kill 10, injured 65 Fire guts Yola market Herdsmen destroy ex-naval chiefs farms, Taraba rejects cattle colony Wemas ALAT named Africas best digital banking app EFCC arraigns Justice Yunusa for alleged corruption Omokore firms accounts frozen by worldwide order Stanbic IBTC Constitution amendment tops agenda as govs meet in Abuja Communications minister attacks Ajimobi in letter to Buhari, Oyegun Ill jail corrupt public workers Obiano Doctors protest with coffin as JUTH sacks 68 Court remands 79-year-old over alleged N9m fraud Fighter jets, helicopters not enough to tackle insecurity Air chief Court remands ex-govs son over money laundering Fayose summons peace-meeting, warns Fulani, Tivs against reprisal Health worker injures maid with hot knife Ohanaeze youths ask herdsmen to leave South-East 2019: My guber ambition still intact 'GNI Rawlings, Kwara's Gov wife, others for Thinkation 2018 How herdsmen destroyed my 45 hectares farmland 'Ex-Chief of Naval Staff BREAKING: Yola market on fire Gunmen abduct American, Canadian in Kaduna, kill 2 policemen Buhari to lead Nigerian delegation to AU summit Herdsmen killings: Fayose meets Fulani, Benue people in Ekiti, warns against attack BREAKING: 12 killed, 48 wounded in Maiduguri suicide bomb attack Five persons killed in Benue fresh herdsmen attack 2,000mw of electricity wasting 'Fashola Niger Delta Avengers threatens to resume deadly attacks on oil facilities Checking the increasing rate of unsafe abortion The economics of self-medication Stereotypes, ethnoreligious hatred and the road to perdition Part II: What can we do High salt diet bad for brain health 'Study Stakeholders say global gag rule is anti-women Health minister cautions on meningitis Nigeria loses N1trn annually to education tourism
