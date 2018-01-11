CKN News Newspaper Headlines....Thursday 11th January 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: January 11, 2018 Why herdsmen are killing our people, by governor Why herdsmen are killing our people, by governor Fayose rallies Ekiti hunters against herdsmen's 'invasion Fayose rallies Ekiti hunters against herdsmen's 'invasion BDCs lobby CBN to slash forex buying rate to N350/$ Soyinka: all lives are equal, but a cow's is more equal than others Diezani cash: Ex-Minister Akinjide to face trial in Lagos Diezani cash: Ex-Minister Akinjide to face trial in Lagos IG Idris: police to probe Miyetti Allah's role in killings IG Idris: police to probe Miyetti Allah's role in killings Buhari not supporting killer-herdsmen, says Presidency Buhari not supporting killer-herdsmen, says Presidency Benue denies militia members arrested by army with arms Senate Panel to submit report on Benue killings Some herbal guardians of health in 2017 (2) Heart-healthy diet: steps to prevent heart disease Keep moving to stay healthy this year, beyond UI to admit only 3,783 of 56,000 candidates FG Appoints CMDs, MDs of Tertiary Health Institutions FBN Quest Dismisses NNPC's Attempt at Another TAM for Refineries Fayose Raises the Alarm over Herdsmen Planned Invasion of Ekiti Refrain from Discussing Matters Already in Court, Onnoghen Warns Media Professionals, Public RARDUJA Warns Nigeria Against Illegal Migration Senate Celebrates OGFZAs Capacity to Fund Recurrent Expenditure from IGR Anambra Central Tussle: Okonkwo, INEC, Others Know Fate Tomorrow Speak out to Save Our Democracy, Uzodimma Warns Politicians Saraki Asks Supreme Court to Nullify Part of Appeal Court Judgment Assailants Inflict Machete Wounds on Vice Chairman of Arewa Community in... INEC Declares Leadership of 18 Parties Illegal ANN, Others Get INEC Certificate of Registration Inuwa: Katsina, No Longer Rustlers Haven In Kogi, Bello Fights Back Building Global Brands MedVan as Engagement Platform for Healthcare Needs The President Nigeria Badly Needs Mr President, Man Shall Not Live By Power Alone SWAN Chairman Commends Ambode, Access Bank over Lagos City Marathon LASG begins waste evacuation from streets this week Fake officials executing search warrants, says EFCC Oil price increase'll spur activities in Nigeria ' Adeleke Police arrest 52 Shiite protesters, recover petrol bombs Fuel scarcity renews calls for local refining, deregulation Police deploy 4,300 men for Anambra senatorial rerun FG okays independent power supply to Abuja airport LASG tasks school administrators on quality Average bond yield slides by 0.12% Live cases: Make unguarded comments, go to jail, CJN warns lawyers Over 38,000 Nigerian doctors are in diaspora NNPC seeks 1.46 million MT of petrol for January-April NUT strike divides Kaduna teachers Thaumatin, Tamarind: Underutilised industrial additives ACourt orders retrial of Ekiti education tax suit Using technology to improve your banking habits Trump says US could conceivably return to Paris climate deal Power firms vow to reduce estimated billing Much ado about cryptocurrency West African oil exports rise on China demand Procurement for Ibom Deep Seaport begins this month Trump vows to rewrite US libel law NSC committed to protecting shippers' interest NPA sets up panel to probe Tin Can fire FRSC debunks job advertising websites Group promotes biogas technology in Nigeria 7-UP gives update on planned acquisition Total's Nigerian unit denies bribery, corruption allegations Afromedia delays Q3 2017 financial statement South African rand slumps to two-week low Reforming Nigerias uncompetitive seaports IPOB tackles CNN, BBC others over herdsmen killings Killings by herdsmen: Soyinka lambasts FG, death toll in Taraba rises Yoruba leader, others donate blood to Benue victims Teachers strike: Dont come to Kaduna, police warn NLC Stocks gain N517bn in one day, 60 firms soar Fayose raises teams to foil herdsmen attack How expatriates can avoid deportation from Nigeria ' Lawyer Licence renewal: BDCs seek extension of January deadline Court rules on banks claim to Ikoyi flat Jan. 19 Buhari hails NBA's role in loot recovery Edo, Chinese firms sign 5,500bpd modular refinery deal Libya returnees protest N1,000 allowance in Edo National Assembly, anti-NGO bill and authoritarianism Fuel: Expert urges govt to adopt smart card initiative Olubadan throne suit: Court fixes Feb.12 for hearing 2019: Faleke says Buhari may lose in Kogi Farmers predict low cocoa production this year Atikus son loses childrens custody to ex-wife Quality Assurance honours retirees, others Day of African Culture at Adekunle Ajasin Varsity Fountain Varsity to graduate 284 Why are we poor I am obsessed with getting youths educated Life beyond Ife Ambode inaugurates model school Criminalise marital rape, says DVC Tax 101 for schools: Ending menace of illegal taxation Abuja students lift orphans NUC approves LASU ODL Group gets new leaders Ado Poly holds New Year prayer session Huge room for private schools to thrive in Nigeria, says ex-VC NCF set to tackle illegal wildlife trade at lecture Weather disasters cost $306b in 2017, says NOAA DisCos 'll clampdown on fraudulent workers, says ANED When will it be Shell sells LPG marketing business in Hong Kong Go on with the poll Why Nigeria 'll witness low cocoa output in 2018 5,000 to benefit from NDDC empowerment programme Lagos Assembly set to review Land Use charge law Sahara Group, Zuriel Oduwole collaborate to empower girl-child Opposition kicks as Delta PDP sweeps local council polls Govt urged to ratify Bamako Convention Ignore Bello on 2019, Faleke tells Buhari Obaseki, SINOPEC seal 5,500bpd Edo modular refinery deal Ekiti 2018: Fayose is playing God Drama over Anambra central senatorial re-run Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
0 comments: