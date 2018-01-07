CKN News Newspaper Headlines....Sunday 7th January 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: January 07, 2018 Teenagers corpse found floating in Osun River Unemployment fear grows as more Nigerians lose jobs Disruptive technologies that will shape the year Stop killings now, NEF tells FG Disruptive technologies that will shape the year FG makes N909bn from VAT in one year Lagos commends Magodo community Nigeria imports dirty fuel one year after ban Nigeria imports dirty fuel one year after ban NDLEA seizes 19 sacks of hemp in Osun, arrests suspect Opportunities abound in beverage industry Lacasera MD Monfils wins Qatar Open title Militant attacks will disrupt oil production this year Oni Militant attacks will disrupt oil production this year ' Oni Monfils wins Qatar Open title Tsav, Agada, others slam IG for comments on Benue Opportunities abound in beverage industry ' Lacasera MD FG knows our attackers, they must be arrested Ortom Russian doping, FIFA bribery highlight year 2017 FG knows our attackers, they must be arrested ' Ortom NNPC posts N68.84bn loss in 10 months Military deploys fighter jets in NEast, silent on Benue killings Barcelona agree to sign Coutinho from Liverpool Buhari should caution herdsmen in his local language ' Okeowo Final-year student killed by herdsmen Bobsleigh team highlight 2018 sporting activities BREAKING: Hughes sacked as Stoke manager after Cup exit Buhari doesnt care about ordinary Nigerians Ex-envoy Worlds biggest transfers Why I write on governance and reform Things you need to know about Philippe Coutinho Resist another petrol price increase, Aremu urges Nigerians Budget: Ministry proposes N1bn for TV station 2019: Nigerians say no to Buharis re-election bid cite herdsmen killings, others as reasons Herdsmen kill 10 in fresh Benue attacks Marketers give conditions to sell petrol at N145 Dead appointees: APC not involved in compilation of final list, says Oyegun BREAKING: Army, DSS kill notorious kidnapper, Don Waney Health minister leads panel treating Buharis son 1,050 Boko Haram insurgents surrender, many flee Army Delta LG poll: Woman gives birth in Niger Bridge gridlock Buhari, Osinbajo, Oyegun to attend Abia APC mega rally One dies, INEC office burnt in Delta Why PDP leaders prefer Dankwambo as presidential candidate Fulani herdsmen tainting Buharis administration ex-IYC leader Nine MDAs risk zero allocation for shunning budget defence Experts differ on FG's total rice importation ban Experts differ on FGs total rice importation ban Unemployment fear grows as more Nigerians lose jobs Drogba's phone stolen in Ghana BALARABE MUSA'S BOMBSHELL : BUHARI MAKES ME SAD Tributes pour in for Guinea legend Papa Camara BALARABE MUSA'S BOMBSHELL : BUHARI MAKES ME SAD Liverpool, Barca agree 142m Coutinho deal 2019: furore over Mbaka's bombshell on Buhari's second term bid BUHARI DOESN'T UNDERSTAND NIGERIA'S PROBLEM Mourinho accuses Conte of match fixing BUHARI FIXING INFRASTRUCTURE DEFICIT, RESTRUCTURING'LL COME IN SECOND TENURE 'OKECHUKWU, APC STALWART NFF holds seminar for match commissioners NIGERIAN POLICE BROADCASTING SERVICE'LL ENHANCE SECURITY, SAFETY ' EDIRIN WESLEY Brisbane International: Kyrgios, Harrison battle for title Onyekuru returns to Everton from Anderlecht loan MARY 08169904748 Joshua takes on daunting zip line ride in Dubai Aiteo/CAF award : Amuneke thumbs up CAF How Auba-t that Customs arrests 207 suspects over 4,492 seizures worth N12.7bn Despite Security Deployment, Herdsmen Killings in Benue State Continue Oyegun: How We Will Sell APC in 2019 Bloody Start in Benue, Kaduna, Rivers! Bloody Start in Benue, Kaduna, Rivers! Gunmen Abduct Cameroon Separatist Leader in Abuja What is the Attraction to APC What is the Attraction to APC Weah: A Soccer Icon's Political Mandate Shall the Military Wake Up Now Shall the Military Wake Up Now Masari: A New Katsina is Emerging Masari: A New Katsina is Emerging Delta Council Poll Causes Heavy Gridlock on Niger Bridge Danjuma : When Charity Begins at Home 4 Feared Dead in Dawn Attack in Taraba Ishaku: Lessons I Learnt From General Danjuma 2018 Prophecy: Ajose Warn Buhari, Tinubu to Adhere to Medications Omisore Fetes Retirees Investors Expect N189 Billion from Bonds Maturing in 2018 Breaches at Lagos Airport Runway: Nigeria Risks Losing Safety Certifications The Rise of George Weah Barcelona Buy Coutinho from Liverpool for 142m Federer, Bencic Win Hopman Cup for Switzerland Igbere cultural carnival 'll promote tourism ' Kalu New year resolution ' you must monitor your health Re: 2018: It's yet time to meet citizens' expectations Deadboard members: APC not involved in final compilation 'Oyegun Peterside and the security of Rivers State One dies, as violence mars Delta LG poll How not to conduct investigative hearing Saraki and the challenge of drug abuse 11 killed in fresh herdsmen attack IGP Idris vs the Elombahs 1,050 Boko Haram insurgents surrender, many flee Why Writers like me write on governance and reform When a woman cheats My son now stable, Aisha Buhari thanks Nigerians She gave me a strange invitation Benue Bloodbath Tips for better relationships in 2018 I lost my wife, son and mother -Victim Herdsmen invasion: Prepare to repel attacks 'Dr. Bo No girl likes two alpha males in her space at the same time Late achievers: you are not alone I am not confused about who i am ' Erelu Abiola Dosunmu Growing up as a military officer's son made my education itinerant ' Lawrence Onoja's son I'm a big fan of spicy Asian foods ' Idia Aisien My mum was very religious, but didn't go to church ' Femi Kuti, musician Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka : Fire from the pulpit Benue: One killing too many How I got global fame ' Jemima Osunde, actress Wizkid, Davido preach love at Yuletide Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
0 comments: