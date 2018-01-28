CKN News Newspaper Headlines.....Sunday 28th January 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: January 28, 2018 World Bank Hails Oyo On School Census Report WAEC Extends Private Candidates Registration Till January Fayose Prays For Speedy Recovery Of President Buharis Son, Yusuf Ambode Appoints Onibon As MOCPED Acting Provost Aregbesola Presents N173. 9bn Budget For 2018 Fiscal Year SEC, Journalists Synergise On Investor Education Devolution Of Powers, Not Restructuring Will Solve Our Problems Sen Borofice 2017: Governance Suffers As Senate, Presidency Feud Remains New Import Guidelines Negate Ease Of Doing Business Stakeholders DPR Dispenses 57,000 Litres Free To Motorists 4 Killed, 13 Wounded In Borno Suicide Bomb Attack Bike Accident: Litany Of Prayers For First Son Miners Oppose Removal Of Mining From Exclusive List Senate Cuts Short Recess To Address Fuel Scarcity Nigerian Stock Market Among Worlds Top 5 Performers In 2017 CNN Report Suspected herdsmen kill three in Plateau The significance of Christmas - Part 8 School rewards staff with plots of land, N1m Heavyweights jostle for Kwankwaso' Senate seat Kenaf as Nigeria's untapped foreign exchange earner South Court affirms conviction of ex-Kogi council boss over N1.4b fraud The essence of visual storytelling Lawmaker tasks government on training of farmers The invincible name of Jesus - Part 2 BEDC pledges improved service delivery His letter bomb arrives, once again Troops kill seven terrorists in Sambisa 9Mobile: Long wait for new investors Our job is to abate nuisance on Lagos streets Obasanjo throws a spanner in the works . NAF bombs Boko Haram AFCO to host food congress Taraba: Ishaku and the herdsmen challenge Taraba: Ishaku and the herdsmen challenge Air Force chief warns against distractions and chaos I respect Africa, Trump writes continental leaders British Airways invests multimillion pounds on new cabin facilities Chime-Age navigates complexities of language 2019: Ajimobi, Shittu tear Oyo APC apart VAIDS will revolutionise tax collection in Nigeria Keniebi Okoko: Creating a new future for Bayelsa Lawmakers probe Ikorodu lighter terminal port, others APC still strong in Niger State NMRC empowers 45 IDPS with housing construction skills Enugu: Ugwuanyi's leadership strength and 2019 Disquiet in Buhari's camp over Saraki, Tambuwal, Kwankwaso Disquiet in Buhari's camp over Saraki, Tambuwal, Kwankwaso Obasanjo 'letter bomb': What can Buhari do Obasanjo 'letter bomb': What can Buhari do Atilade: We risk another civil war if EFCC UNCOVERS N2.5B FRAUD IN NEMA EFCC UNCOVERS N2.5B FRAUD IN NEMA Okwii is new WATS provost Politicians, pastors paid me to destroy Apostle Suleman, Otobo confesses The worst is over for Nigeria Politicians, pastors paid me to destroy Apostle Suleman, Otobo confesses Herdsmen kill 3 elderly men, raze 10 houses in Plateau Herdsmen kill 3 elderly men, raze 10 houses in Plateau 2019: Archbishop backs ABP SUNDAY OLISEH: My sunny side with Fortuna Sittard Alleged human parts seller set ablaze How service providers take consumers for a ride 500 hectares irrigation project excites Yobe farmers Lassa fever: States create isolation centres, designate hospitals for treatment Roadblocks persist on Nigeria's journey to digital transformation Discos kick against third-party metering arrangement Irrua hospital runs on two dialysis machines Discos kick against third-party metering arrangement SEast APC backs el-Rufai panel report on true federalism FG spent N1.54tn to service debts in nine months FG spent N1.54tn to service debts in nine months FMC Owerri will treat Lassa fever patients NSEs amended pricing, value rules start Monday NSE's amended pricing, value rules start Monday Igbo speakers meet, refuse to discuss cattle colonies Market Turns Bearish Market Turns Bearish Well embrace ranching if govt gives us subsidy Miyetti Allah Lassa fever: Ebonyi knocks FG over N350m virology centre We'll embrace ranching if govt gives us subsidy ' Miyetti Allah UJAH, VINICIUS LEAD NIGERIAN STARS IN TRANSFER MARKET ICRC seeks more equity funding for Lekki port UJAH, VINICIUS LEAD NIGERIAN STARS IN TRANSFER MARKET ICRC seeks more equity funding for Lekki port 2019: Obasanjos special statement compounding APCs many troubles BHaram: Terrorists return to Sambisa, troops kill seven 2019: Obasanjo's special statement compounding APC's many troubles Technology and national security CHAN: Eagles battle Angola for s'final spot CHAN: Eagles battle Angola for sfinal spot Obasanjo kisses Buhari Technology and national security Police say they cant arrest herdsmen sponsors Ex-Naval Chief Obasanjos statement: Mass defection looms in NAssembly, ex-President contacts lawmakers Kwankwaso vows to visit Kano Outrage greets FGs threat to monitor VIPs, others social media posts Benue APC demands defence ministers resignation Herdsmen burn Plateau village houses, kill 100-year-old man, others Bayelsa power supply Planned cattle ranches, ploy to create havens for herdsmen MASSOB Bayelsa youths shut transmission station, cause outage, says disco Obasanjos letter ll enhance Buharis victory in 2019 Begin change with restructuring, South-South leaders tell FG Violence, low turnout mar Osun LG polls Herdsmen crisis, colony proposal could destroy APC Lam-Adesina Aboderin commends Ajimobi, announces 2019 ambition Akeredolu yet to perform in Ondo, says MPPP Afenifere, CSOs doubt APCs sincerity on true federalism Farmers lament illegal palm oil importation Herdsmen: No insurance compensation for farmers Farmers lament illegal palm oil importation
