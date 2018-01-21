Sunday, 21 January 2018

CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Sunday 21st January 2018

Published: January 21, 2018


·         Lassa fever: Kogi baby dies, doctor tests positive

·         ‘Fresh PDP’ drops threat meets ex-national chair, drops parallel exco threat

·         Metuh: Again, court’s attempt to serve Jonathan summons fails

·         Ex-Naval chief to sue herdsmen’s sponsors in Zamfara, Niger, others

·         Kola frustrated a truce initiated by Tinubu, Aregbesola, Babalakin, others –MKO Abiola’s son, Mumuni

·         Regional militias, youths prepare for battle against herdsmen

·         Herdsmen killings: Miyetti Allah, Afenifere, Ohanaeze reject Osinbajo panel

·         Herdsmen killings: Parents, NYSC members panic, rush to seek redeployment

·         We’re ready to defend Ekiti despite police harassment — Hunters

·         Violence, officiating raise concerns in new NPFL season

·         NOUN PhD: No age limit to functional education, says Obasanjo

·         Police rescue Americans, Canadians kidnapped in Kaduna

·         Etiquette for in-home maintenance workers

·         Dasuki’s aide under probe over diversion of N36.4b

·         Presidency defends new NIA DG over appointment

·         United States visa appointments to hold despite govt shutdown

·         Kwankwaso donates N40m to foreign medical students

·         Choices of leaders drove Nigeria into poverty, says Obasanjo

·         My detractors behind fake rice rumour in Ogun, says Amosun

·         ‘Fresh PDP’ dissolves self, embraces Secondus-led PDP

·         Anxiety as medical doctor tests positive to Lassa fever

·         Police fraud unit arrests 20 visa racketeers

·         Emir blames Buhari’s enemies for insecurity

·         JCI highlights 2018 projects

·         Ogun Speaker formally joins 2019 guber race

·         PhD: Buhari, others applaud OBJ at NOUN’s convocation

·         Yobe govt receives 216 Libyan returnees, repatriates 33 to Niger Republic

·         Sokoto NSCDC loses officer as security operatives rescue kidnapped persons

·         Corps member offers free eye treatment to 200 patients in Kano

·         Xenophobia: Mob destroys 4 Nigerian shops, houses in S/Africa-Union

·         Benue group demands NGF's apology

·         Borno govt. relaxes curfew in Maiduguri

·         'Fresh PDP' collapses into mainstream PDP

·         Victor Moses scores as Chelsea beat Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0

