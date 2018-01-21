CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Sunday 21st January 2018 CKN NIGERIA Published: January 21, 2018 · Lassa fever: Kogi baby dies, doctor tests positive · ‘Fresh PDP’ drops threat meets ex-national chair, drops parallel exco threat · Metuh: Again, court’s attempt to serve Jonathan summons fails · Ex-Naval chief to sue herdsmen’s sponsors in Zamfara, Niger, others · Kola frustrated a truce initiated by Tinubu, Aregbesola, Babalakin, others –MKO Abiola’s son, Mumuni · Regional militias, youths prepare for battle against herdsmen · Herdsmen killings: Miyetti Allah, Afenifere, Ohanaeze reject Osinbajo panel · Herdsmen killings: Parents, NYSC members panic, rush to seek redeployment · We’re ready to defend Ekiti despite police harassment — Hunters · Violence, officiating raise concerns in new NPFL season · NOUN PhD: No age limit to functional education, says Obasanjo · Police rescue Americans, Canadians kidnapped in Kaduna · Etiquette for in-home maintenance workers · Dasuki’s aide under probe over diversion of N36.4b · Presidency defends new NIA DG over appointment · United States visa appointments to hold despite govt shutdown · Kwankwaso donates N40m to foreign medical students · Choices of leaders drove Nigeria into poverty, says Obasanjo · My detractors behind fake rice rumour in Ogun, says Amosun · ‘Fresh PDP’ dissolves self, embraces Secondus-led PDP · Anxiety as medical doctor tests positive to Lassa fever · Police fraud unit arrests 20 visa racketeers · Emir blames Buhari’s enemies for insecurity · JCI highlights 2018 projects · Ogun Speaker formally joins 2019 guber race · PhD: Buhari, others applaud OBJ at NOUN’s convocation · Yobe govt receives 216 Libyan returnees, repatriates 33 to Niger Republic · Sokoto NSCDC loses officer as security operatives rescue kidnapped persons · Corps member offers free eye treatment to 200 patients in Kano · Xenophobia: Mob destroys 4 Nigerian shops, houses in S/Africa-Union · Benue group demands NGF's apology · Borno govt. relaxes curfew in Maiduguri · 'Fresh PDP' collapses into mainstream PDP · Victor Moses scores as Chelsea beat Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0 Categories: Newsheadlines slider Share This
