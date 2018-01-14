CKN News Newspaper Headlines....Sunday 14th January 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: January 14, 2018 CBN orders banks to suspend accounts linked with fraud FG warns Nigerians in South Africa against killer disease PFAs invest N224.7bn in real estate Herdsmen menace: Presidency disowns Twitter handle Power generation hits 4,327MW despite gas pipeline fire Nigeria earns N284bn from cashew exports in three years Police arrest 25 over attack on Ondo monarch Power distributors owe market operator N165bn Tragic death of Aare Ona Kakanfo untrue Alaafin Nuclear energy as game changer for Nigerian farmers Minimum wage assignment ready in August NLC Contractors abandoned many transmission projects ' TCN boss Herdsmen attacks: Lalong has sold his conscience, says PDP Low turnout as Anambra holds senatorial rerun Easy credit facilities will encourage youths to go into agric ' Ekpemede Abducted C River doctor released, colleagues shun work My top five productivity apps for 2018 FECA to train 18,000 Ondo youths in poultry farming 210 killed in Ogun 2017 crashes FRSC Vitafoam nets N190m profit, secures N2bn loan Lagos bans cart pushers from streets Wike sacks three LG chairmen Presidency disowns Twitter handle justifying herdsmens killings Opposition and ruling party supporters march in Togo Fire outbreak renders 300 homeless in Yenagoa Protecting children in conflict zones Buhari does not want to be called a statesman Discussing faith and death with a six-year-old Musicians lip-synching their way to millions Start early in 2018 Madam landowner Shehu Sani slams northern govs for endorsing Buhari Only idle pastorsll predict Buharis defeat in 2019 10 feared dead as herdsmen attack Kaduna village Lagos moves against celebrity tax defaulters, sues Davido, AY Sultan and I are Miyetti Allahs patrons, says Sanusi Tradition, glamour as Adams pledges to protect Yorubaland Im alive and well, El-Zakzaky speaks from DSS custody Don Waney: The deadly escapades of a dropout Southern govs, Afenifere, Ohanaeze, others reject cattle colonies CAN blames Benue, Taraba killings on failed leadership No change yet in power supply Obasanjo APC is behind 'Fresh PDP' formation ' Ologbondiyan Blame Buhari, Osinbajo, NSA, IG for Benue killings, Ortom tells Senate Impunity has taken over PDP ' Edede MKO Abiolas properties: Another son cries out Nobody can recall me for dumping PDP ' Akinfolarin Stop divisive politics, ACF tells Nwabueze Defectors free to contest presidential ticket PDP 2019: BUHARI, DON'T RUN ' Mbazulike Amechi, First Republic Minister tells President CATTLE GRAZING CRISIS CALLS FOR NATIONAL DIALOGUE ' GENERAL JEMIBEWON OVER 1000 NIGERIANS STILL IN LIBYA ' ONYEAMA NIGERIA DESERVES A MASHAL PLAN ' Ashimolowo IT'S TOO LATE FOR BUHARI TO PERFORM ' HON. France 2018 U-20 WWCQ: Falconets silence Basetsana in South Africa Ndidi shines as 10-man Leicester holds Chelsea Spartak Moscow in racism storm after offensive tweet Joshua's opponent, Wilder sentenced for marijuana possession Gov Udom slashes gate fee to N200 NPFL: Akwa eyes maximum points at home Australian Open: Djokovic hoping injury will behave on return Lamine Diack barred from leaving France Rivers United unveils new players Why players suffer in Nigerian league ' Edewor
