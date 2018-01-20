CKN News Newspaper Headlines.....Saturday 20th January 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: January 20, 2018 DJ Spinall Starts 2018 on the Cover of Simple Magazine Efe Prime opens year with 'Blessed Be the Name Cindy Blessing:How I PerfectedMy Craft Seyi Shay, Friends Thrill Fans With YOLO Concert Glitz And Glamour at Welcome Party of Celebrity Housemates Reality TV Show LETTER OF APPRECIATION TO MRS AISHA BUHARI Ear, Nose and Throat Issues A Frank Epistle to Governor Rochas Okorocha Imohimi Edgal: My Father Used to Call Me Mobutu Sese Seko Pastor Tunde Bakare Politics of Follow Follow Senator Basheer Lado and Return of Talakawa Politics In Imo, Madumere Radiates Hope for APC Benue Killings: The Unhealthy Narrative The 19th-Century Philosophy That Drives President Buharis Cattle Colony Policy Would PDP Now Be a Coveted Bride 2017: Who Ate OurChristmas Meat Obasekis New Model for Economic Revolution Four D Associates, NCC, SEMA Collaborate on Emergency Responses Kelechi Iheanacho: Back from the Brinks Dont Laugh at NTA, Support them to Grow Domestic Sports Stop harassing Jonathan's family, MASSOB tells Buhari FG may commercialise State House clinic MPC meeting unlikely over non-confirmation of new members I went to school in rags, didn't wear shoes until age 13 ' Prof. Ajibola, CIBN President 2019: Registered voters may hit 85 million INEC Nigeria's oil exports to slip in March ' Survey 4,000 Nigerians volunteer to embark on voter education NIMASA, NGA seek pollution-free environment APC has opportunity to take over C' River in 2019 FG to borrow N385bn via local bonds Osinbajo inaugurates committee to trace sources of terrorists fund Edo council poll: Ex-council chairmen not disqualified, APC says APC govs told Buhari to run for second term Okorocha N5.3bn fraud: Court reaffirms order for Nnamanis arrest Group condemns killings in Rivers communities Explosion: NLPGA to train gas truck drivers, others on safety Ijaw traditional rulers, leaders meet in Yenagoa The Almighty syndrome Parents, stop selling your girls!!! Man to spend five months in prison for stalking housewife Prayer warrior arrested for charming, abducting virgin woman in Delta Suspected herdsmen kill farmer in Ogun Woman raises the alarm as son disappears from police cell after paying N60,000 for bail MASSOB, IPOB dare herdsmen, deploy 10,000 men Don Waney: Were tired of insecurity in our area Council boss Kidnapped Bayelsa ex-commissioner regains freedom My experience at Port Harcourt Maximum Prison Kemi Olunloyo Marriage cannot change my hot body Former Mr. Nigeria, Kenneth Okolie No regret rejecting Wizkid, Olamides offers, says Phenom Zainab Balogun sends message to future husband Reason I studied criminology instead of music Marenikae N100bn cattle ranch fund: One year after resolution, Reps yet to begin probe Tinubu, Akande would have been part of meeting, if there was the need APC spokesman Im not in a hurry to do anything, says Buhari Court nullifies installation of 21 kings in Ibadan Govt must attend to all ethnic grievances, says Obasanjo Buharis wife shares videos of Presidents critics NIPRD develops herbal drugs for Ebola, malaria treatments Ambode, Anyaoku, Obi, others eulogise Ekwueme Boko Haram didnt shoot down crashed helicopter Military Soldiers, policemen among groups with high HIV risks FG Killings: Were still living in fear, Ortom tells APC govs Cattle colony: FG plans agro-rangers to protect farmland PICNI spends N1bn on Chibok school reconstruction Cancer: Scientists make breakthrough in early detection, cure Buhari was under pressure to declare state of emergency in Rivers 'Wike Complaints, discontentment in open letters to Buhari Fibre optic contracts: TCN expresses confidence in judiciary Proscription: IPOB rejects judgment Nsukka community honours General Ezugwu, others at 1st investiture 2019: Groups calls on Gov. Shettima to contest Borno Central Senatorial seat A brewing storm in Ideato Captain Hosa Okunbo @ 60: A salute to conqueror of land, sea and air Kaduna Teachers: NLC, NUT, should not play games with our children's future Our target at Akwa United is the NPFL title ' Bassey Nigeria, Rwanda share lead after narrow wins No Arsenal grudge for bin-bag Walcott CHAN: Tall defenders are lacking in our team, says Eke Benue killings: We demand prosecution of leaders of Miyetti Allah 'Gov Ortom I watched my friend's girl friend raped to death' Libyan returnee Meet Gbolahan Ibrahim ' The Multi-talented Entrepreneur How Biola carried on after three miscarriages Nigeria develops herbal drugs for treatment of Ebola, malaria Amending NDDC Act will eradicate marginalisation 'Sen Nwaoboshi Insecurity: Don't walk alone, NYSC DG warns corps members APC Govs okay Buhari for Second Term, Amaechi's appointment as DG Campaign Team We'll help Benue to stop herdsmen killing, Northern Govs vow UNN graduate Ugochukwu releases gospel hit song 'Izurukaeme Court fixes Feb 14 to hear ex-militant's N3bn libel suit Boko Haram kills five in Adamawa state Gunmen abduct Five oil workers in Delta States 27-yr-old Nigerian killed in South Africa-Union States to commence cattle colonies next week ' FG Negotiate with NASU, Unilag VC begs FG 2019: APC Gov's adopt Buhari as consensus candidate Edo agog as APC receives PDP Reps member, ex-PDP Guber aspirant, followers Aisha Buhari sets twitter abuzz, re-tweets videos of Bruce, Misau criticising FG 74m Nigerians register to vote ' INEC chairman Nigerian Stock Exchange: Banking stocks lead equities rally Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
0 comments: