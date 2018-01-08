CKN News Newspaper Headlines.....Monday 8th January 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: January 08, 2018 CPS: PenCom may allow contributors to change PFAs Were committed to our promises Drop in importation may reduce Apapa gridlock Ambode predicts prosperity for Lagos Fire razes Katsina LG secretariat Nigeria's economy needs pension funds, says commissioner Flyover: LASTMA creates unit to ease traffic in Agege Bank loans, collateral to rise in Q1 'CBN Echostone partners Lagos on 2,000 houses Aare Ona Kakanfos inauguration rites begin Wednesday Group lauds Are, others intervention in Ibadan chieftaincy tussle Mobil emerges worst stock in first week of 2018 NCF raises awareness on illegal wildlife trade Trump to undergo medical check amid fears over his health Waste managers lament refuse on Lagos roads PenCom wants employers to increase pension benefits Beyond Customs 2017 record N1 trillion revenue Will Nigeria exit Trumps hut status How mastermind of Jan 1 Rivers attack died Army Policeman accused of killing son over missing money Soldier, motorcycle rider die in crash Command kills suspected robber Four girls drown in Jigawa pond Man bags jail term for marrying a woman and her daughter Spain deploys 250 soldiers to rescue thousands trapped in snow [VIDEO/PHOTOS] Its International Silly Walk Day Eagles must fly in Russia, Buhari tells minister Oshoala makes a case for Super Falcons Dalung hails Oshoala Musa could leave Leicester Puel Messi marks new milestone Release Cameroonian separatists now, Falana tells FG Police detain woman for interfering in INEC officials affairs New minimum wage ready this year, says Ngige Kogi dismisses 1,774 workers, sacks eight perm secs FG evacuates 481 trafficked Nigerians from Libya $1.1bn Malabu scam: Six months after, Jonathan ignores Reps invitation 59 victims of Benue killings get mass burial Thursday We'll recall defected federal lawmaker, says Ondo PDP Buhari orders background checks on judges designate Nigerian banks stop ATM cash withdrawal abroad Appeal court sacks Ondo monarch APC, Omisore disagree over Osun financial management Web hosting: Nigeria risks losing N21.8bn to other nations APC, Omisore disagree over Osun financial management Fuel scarcity: Senate invites PPPRA, Customs, NPA, others Two feared dead as police, Shiites clash in Kaduna 14 power plants shut, hydro generation improves PDP visits Katsina emir RenCap Upbeat about Naira FirstBank Rolls Educational Solutions for Schools Otti Moves to Unite Apga in Abia as Estranged Members Return Gaidam Approves N1.1bn for Gratuity Payments to 631 Retirees FG Fiddling While Nigeria Burns, Says Ife Group Defection: PDP Vows to Recall Federal Lawmaker George Weah: Beyond Soccer Buhari to Dalung: Nigeria Must Not End up as Spectator in... CHAN: Home-based Eagles Depart for Morocco Security agents gun down January 1 killings suspect Security agents gun down January 1 killings suspect Don't politicise herdsmen's killings, says Osinbajo Power supply: Challenges and remedy Dickson to visit Adedoja next week Dickson to visit Adedoja next week Time to fish out other killers Military deserves our prayers, support, says Dickson Govt protests harassment of Nigerians in Libya Military deserves our prayers, support, says Dickson Why Buhari must release detained Cameroonian freedom fighters, by Falana Why Buhari must release detained Cameroonian freedom fighters, by Falana No hiding place for rice smugglers, says Customs How Fed Govt is resolving power supply problem Varsity directs cultists to quit institution NSE begins direct flow of information to stock market MTI lists shares on NASD OTC Securities Exchange Kia global sales hit 226,842 units Nigeria's economy growing bigger, stronger OPL 245: Echoes of Malabu NUP crisis deepens Let's get forensic Flour Mills to open application for N39.9b rights issue ASUU to EFCC: Release report of fraud finding on UniIlorin Nigerian youths and politics Four dos for road safety VW announces new engine, kit for Golf, Passat Blackmailers at work Controversy over local government autonomy Morison Industries closes application for N502.2m rights issue Open letter to President Buhari No crisis in Ondo APC Towards a virile insurance sector Ekiti residents get car, cash gifts from APC aspirant Ganduje, deputy: Crack on the wall Punch and counterpunch Adesanya: Celebrating a giant Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
