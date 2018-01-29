CKN News Newspaper Headlines.....Monday 29th January 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: January 29, 2018 Remittances to African economies dip at 6.1% to $33b Private plague Not a 'shithole' but hellhole NSE implements new kobo-based pricing rules Obasanjo's unguided missile The problem of a cattle colony Forex market intervention: 'CBN spends $15.9b 2019: Campaign spares a thought for the disabled Softly, softly Avengers Abiola: Filial dishonour Mixed reactions trail Obasanjo's verdict on Buhari Why NDDC is under-funded 2019: Senate to confront Buhari on order of polls Ex-First Lady's 'fake firm' in N300m deals Fed Govt won't force cattle colonies Buhari meets Obasanjo at AU summit Ekwueme's body for Enugu today as final rites peak Tax fraud: Govt probes 200 whistleblowing tips Business Eye returns to newsstands Nigeria passing through turbulent time, says CAN How ready is Nigeria for Cattle colonies ISGPP to host seminar on economy Driver recruitment and management Coscharis presents Ford Ranger to Titan winner Mercedes A-Class set for Feb debut FirstBank celebrates awards African Economic Outlook: Poor infrastructure impeeds growth Stanbic IBTC gives success tips to youths Ford to produce driverless police car Quantum leap Anniversary Musings Trump says US deeply respects Africa in letter to AU Russia's opposition leader arrested amid election protests UN, African Union leaders praise international cooperation Former Colombian most-wanted man launches presidential bid Five Britons arrested for 'pornographic dancing' in Cambodia Kabul bombing death toll rises to 103, 235 injured 'Interior Minister Ikea's frugal founder Ingvar Kamprad dies aged 91 Heads to roll as FG investigates over 200 tax fraud tips Kwara holds made in Nigeria products trade fair I won't run against Buhari 'Tunde Bakare Group to organise rallies for President Buhari Find lasting solution to Fulani herdsmen's killer squad 'Oodua Progressive Union Buhari has spent N1bn on Ekwueme burial so far 'Ngige Yoruba Youth Council disowns Buhari support rally organisers Buhari, Obasanjo meet in Addis Ababa Fayemi's commissioner sues Fayose, aides for alleged libel, demands N20bn damages Iyabo Obasanjo chides Buhari's agents over re-circulation of 2013 letter Ekiti govt sues Fayemi, commissioner for alleged misappropriation of N4.9bn It is unprofessional for PR agencies to establish communication measurement agencies Leave small fights for small-minded folks Choices leaders have to make Obasanjo, Nigeria's mouthpiece My return to APC will further stabilise the party 'Oke 6 project management tools the world's top startups actually use CBN may keep rates steady to woo Foreign Investors 'Ebo Reduce interest rate to re-redirect commercial banking operations 'Analyst The 6 arenas of success Resort Savings to resume full operation EFCC grills prison officials over N300m Patience Jonathans Ex-commissioner sues Fayose, seeks N20bn in damages over libel Buhari says millions of Nigerians will join APC soon Economist canvasses infrastructure fund to aid development Whistle-blowing: FG suspends two officials, probes others for fraud Im ready for fair trial Ex-gov Shema Obasanjos PhD, a challenge to youths, ex-IGP, VCs Car owners to pay N200 at Lekki toll plaza Presidency justifies NIA boss appointment Maritime workers threaten strike over port access roads Ekiti slams Fayemi, ex-commissioner with stealing, others Operator advises insurers on data, Internet usage Buhari, Obasanjo meet in Addis Ababa Linkage Assurance, varsity collaborate on talent hunt APCs 389 candidates clear Osun LG poll Obasanjos daughter, Iyabo, backs dad on letter to Buhari Killings forced 10,000 pupils out of school Benue SUBEB Judiciary workers, SERAP kick as Abia lawmakers suspend CJ Killings by herdsmen: Osinbajo panel wants increased military presence in trouble spots FCT policemen lament breakdown of 13 patrol vehicles Yewa youths unveil N200m unity house NDIC seeks IoD's support for corporate governance in banks New medical lab begins services in Katsina CPC, LASG move to fight consumer abuse Investors look to property over new asset classes HURIWA knocks Dan-Ali for justifying killings by herdsmen BDCs back Nigeria's return to JPMorgan bond index At FGs night of tributes, Osinbajo, others hail Ekwueme Categories: Newsheadlines
