CKN News Newspaper Headlines....Monday 15th January 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: January 15, 2018 Crisis erupts in Makurdi, police, youths engage in shoot out Former Special Adviser to Aregbesola on works, Amuda dies Benue killings: Buhari meets Saraki, Dogara Herdsmen killings: PDP urges Buhari to visit Benue We don't train, own militia in Benue 'Ortom Osun maps out 10-year development plan, commences capacity building Monday Rumor, cause of Makurdi crisis, 10 injured Benue killings: Plateau gov apologises to Ortom Buhari to grill Ortom over alleged arming of militia Monday Presidency welcomes outcome of Anambra, Taraba, FCT elections MACBAN proffers solutions to end herdsmen killing We retrieved more than N738bn from corrupt individuals in 2016, 2017 'Magu It is time to generate wealth for the people in Ekiti State 'Kayode Ojo, APC guber aspirant Aare Gani Adams, rise above primordial prejudice, work for Nigeria's greatness How you can be changed into another person Start-up and depression: The mostly ignored dark price of entrepreneurship Entrepreneurs: Don't lose yourself to depression 4 steps to making ideas actionable Four leadership skills that drive startup growth Advertising practitioners relive the rough, torturous journeys through 2017 NSE market capitalisation increases by N1.52trn in 1 week Banks' opening position records 1,729% increase 'FDC Equal maturities, auction of N230.5bn to keep rates flat 200 women graduate from INTELS empowerment programme UN appoints Adeosun into Pension Fund's Investments Committee Join millionaires' club running grocery stores Mass killings may scare away investors 'NLC OPS urges FG to reduce interest rate for manufacturers Egina FPSO: We'll stick to due process in $16bn deal 'Total Why Nigerians, Labour may resist fuel price increase Benue: Bakare hits FG as IBB demands end to bloodshed Killings: Buhari summons gov, stakeholders to Abuja parley Delta/Ekiti LGs: APC afraid of credible polls 'PDP Kidnappers abduct ex-commissioner in Bayelsa MASSOB warns South East govs, monarchs against cattle colony Umeh dedicates victory to rule of law TCN applauds Enugu govt over Nsukka 30MVA powerline Benue killings: No militia camp in Tunga 'IGP Falana: Why El-Zakzaky spoke to journalists FG working to reduce mercury use in Nigeria -Perm Sec For Benue, we weep PR professionals as errand boys (2) Could PDP be undergoing quiet transformation Imo 2019: New realities for Okigwe South How does aging affect our eyes A President and a heartbreak nation Efficient taxation and infrastructure development in Lagos Herdsmen killings: Need to rehumanise Nigerian lives (1) Checking tax evasion by MDA contractors Benue herdsmen's attacks: The politics, intrigues 2017: Lagos Assembly's year of bills, controversies Buhari's government not fair to women -ASWAON boss CHAN 2018: Rohr propels Home Eagles with W/Cup promises Joshua rules out post-fight handshake for Parker Onyekuru targets March return FIFA condemns Spartak Moscow over twitter message Olympiakos, Anderletch join race for Ebuehi Akeredolu receives Conquerors Junior Tennis Club NPFL: Madu reassures Heartland fans Australian Open: I shouldn't be favourite at 36 -Federer EPL: Liverpool ends City's unbeaten run Super Eagles World Cup foes, Iceland, maul Indonesia again Mass transit: Why Lagos, transporters engage in tug-of-war over terminals Cost of insurance premium killing maritime business, says Okesanjo, NSML boss Low cost agric investments that can yield huge income Farmers abandon wheat farms over inputs FG to create 1m jobs via NEGPRO scheme [BREAKING] Benue youths, Police in a shoot-out Palestinian president calls Trump peace offer slap of the century NYSC suspends orientation in Taraba, Benue states RMAFC backs new petrol subsidy regime Investor warns buyers off 9mobile UN appoints Adeosun into pension fund's investment panel Anambra rerun: Ex-APGA chair, Umeh, wins, Ngige protests PDP challenges APC govs to conduct LG poll Govt, private sector collaboration'll end building collapse ' Eaton PDP wins Taraba by-election Economy'll perform better this year, says Udoma Fixing an overdrawn bank account NCRIB partners LCCI, NGBA to grow insurance Osun begins work on 10-year development plan Nigeria attracted $6.8bn investments in nine months ' NBS Buhari to inaugurate AfDB's Abuja office complex Ratify, implement Bamako Convention, SRADev tells FG Land scandal: Lagos NUJ council assures subscribers of resolution PTAD to verify NITEL, MTEL pensioners FBNInsurance gets World Finance recognition 2018: Economic prospects still delicate Buhari and Nigerias killing fields Fuel pricing: Kachikwus desperate options A case for ranching I bought my gun for cultism, not robbery Suspect Hoodlums attack Ogun police station, free suspects, destroy cars I started raping after my girlfriend left Suspect Gunmen abduct former Bayelsa commissioner, soldier Kano cemetery attendants threaten to commercialise services Gunmen kill corps member in Imo Police parade Libyan deportee, 61 other suspected criminals Killings: Buhari meets Benue leaders today Fulani herdsmen are killers, not victims Taraba govt Enugu pastor backs Trumps shithole countries remark Kano APC groups clash at wedding, six injured Bakare advocates restructuring, slams FG over killings Amaechi weeps, says punishment awaits murderers in Rivers Anti-corruption war must be fought like jihad Magu CCT trial: Saraki files more grounds of appeal at SCourt Budget padding: AGF may file charges against culpable lawmakers Extremism has no place in Islam, says Ganduje Were not placated by Zakzakys video clip Shiites Ekiti denies cloning workers voter cards 2019: C&S warns politicians against bloodshed FG purchases five more aircraft to fight Boko Haram Knights seek development Guard, others vandalise telecoms installations Lagos residents support govts project Buhari meets Saraki, Dogara over killings in Benue, others
